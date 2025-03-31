Watch: Brawl in Wolves-Pistons game leads to seven ejections
Naz Reid got fouled driving to the hoop, Donte DiVincenzo and Ron Holland II started shoving each other and Target Center erupted into chaos during the second quarter of Sunday night's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons. A massive brawl and subsequent lengthy video review resulted in seven ejections between the sides.
The brawl, which extended into the courtside crowd, resulted in three ejections for the Wolves — Reid, DiVincenzo and assistant coach Pablo Prigioni — and four for the Pistons — Holland, Marcus Sasser, Isaiah Stewart and head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. It came with 8:36 remaining in the second quarter while Detroit held a 39-29 lead over the Timberwolves.
There is likely a possibility of suspensions for several players, including DiVincenzo and Holland, who initiated the conflict. The Wolves have seven regular-season games remaining after Sunday. The game was still in progress at publication time.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.