All Timberwolves

Watch: Brawl in Wolves-Pistons game leads to seven ejections

It was pure chaos at Target Center Sunday night.

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons players get into a brawl during the second quarter of the game on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons players get into a brawl during the second quarter of the game on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at Target Center in Minneapolis. / Nolan O'Hara / Bring Me The News
In this story:

Naz Reid got fouled driving to the hoop, Donte DiVincenzo and Ron Holland II started shoving each other and Target Center erupted into chaos during the second quarter of Sunday night's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons. A massive brawl and subsequent lengthy video review resulted in seven ejections between the sides.

The brawl, which extended into the courtside crowd, resulted in three ejections for the Wolves — Reid, DiVincenzo and assistant coach Pablo Prigioni — and four for the Pistons — Holland, Marcus Sasser, Isaiah Stewart and head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. It came with 8:36 remaining in the second quarter while Detroit held a 39-29 lead over the Timberwolves.

There is likely a possibility of suspensions for several players, including DiVincenzo and Holland, who initiated the conflict. The Wolves have seven regular-season games remaining after Sunday. The game was still in progress at publication time.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Recommended articles

feed

Published |Modified
Nolan O'Hara
NOLAN O'HARA

Nolan O'Hara covers all things Minnesota sports, primarily the Timberwolves, for Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. He previously worked as a copy editor at the St. Paul Pioneer Press and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota's Hubbard School of Journalism. His work has appeared in the Pioneer Press, Ratchet & Wrench magazine, the Minnesota Daily and a number of local newspapers in Minnesota, among other publications.

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves News