Watch: Target Center crowd rains boos on Warriors' Jimmy Butler
Jimmy Butler took the court at Target Center in Minneapolis for the first time since Nov. 24, 2021, Tuesday night.
Let's just say the lively Minnesota Timberwolves fans in the crowd didn't exactly give him a warm welcome back as boos rained down on Butler as he was introduced for Game 1 of Minnesota's Western Conference semifinal series against his Golden State Warriors. The presumably sold-out arena was more than ready to make it a deafening experience for him.
Butler, who played for parts of two seasons in Minnesota, was a former fan favorite who helped the Wolves snap a 14-year playoff drought when they went 47-35 in 2017-18 and finished as the eighth seed in the Western Conference. But Butler grew frustrated with his contract situation and eventually drove himself out of town. His last game at Target Center came with the Miami Heat years ago as injuries have sidelined him in recent years. This time, there was no chance he'd sit out.
It's an entirely different Wolves roster now than during Butler's tenure — Karl-Anthony Towns was the last player remaining from that team — but it's largely the same Wolves fan base, but one that's had a significant surge in energy after four straight trips to the postseason. It's certainly a different energy than when coach Chris Finch first arrived.
"When I arrived here, it was COVID, so it was only several thousand fans allowed in the building, and that was if they wanted to come," Finch said before Tuesday's game. "And yeah, it’s just gone from strength to strength. It’s an amazing sports town, unbelievable fan base. They get behind you. They’re always following you. It’s one of the loudest arenas that I’ve ever played in. It’s got tight sight lines and fans are right on top of you. It’s how it should be. And we’re hoping for another great environment tonight led by us, where we can spark that energy.”
There was no shortage of energy ahead of the opening tipoff. And they certainly let Butler know it.
