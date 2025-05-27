Windhorst doubts Wolves can keep Julius Randle, Naz Reid and NAW
The Timberwolves face what feels like an insurmountable 3-1 deficit in the Western Conference Finals against the Thunder. It's a hole that only 13 NBA teams have pulled themselves out from in the history of the league, which means the Wolves could be making offseason roster adjustments in the very near future.
President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly and the Wolves' front office made a huge move last September to set them up for this offseason: Getting out of Karl-Anthony Towns' contract while acquiring Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. But, Randle, Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker could all hit free agency this summer.
Longtime ESPN insider Brian Windhorst was on the latest episode of Pardon My Take and he was asked about Minnesota's long-term future if they aren't able to come back against Oklahoma City.
"Well, I don't think they can keep this team together — the core, the big peices they can... they have new owners coming on, Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez. They've demonstrated to the NBA, they've got a whole bunch of money to operate the team," Windhorst said. "But, I would be suprised if they're able to re-sign all three guys."
The contract decisions on Randle, Reid and Alexander-Walker have been something looming over Minnesota all season. With their playoff hopes in the balance, the contract decisions for three of their top-seven scorers is staring them right in the face.
Randle has a $30.9 million player option, and if he picks it up he will be locked in. Reid is a restricted free agent, and Alexander-Walker is an unrestricted free agent.
"I suppose, they could trade another player off to keep it. But, maybe they can? I mean, I don't know. I would be kinda surprised if they could afford all three," Windhorst reasoned.
Windhorst pointed out how Minnesota has strategically set itself up for this moment with rookies Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr. now having a year of development under their belt, and they quietly re-signed Gobert on a more team-friendly deal last offseason. Alexander-Walker seems like the most expendable player of the three, but it's no guarantee they can afford both Randle and Reid.
No matter how the Wolves' 2025 postseason ends, they will have a big offseason ahead as they continue to build around superstar guard Anthony Edwards.