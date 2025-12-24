Wolves pick up first win against Karl-Anthony Towns since blockbuster Knicks trade

The Timberwolves are now 2-2 against the Knicks since last year's blockbuster trade, and tonight was their first regular-season win over New York in a game where Karl-Anthony Towns played in an impressive 115-104 showing.

Without Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota turned to Mike Conley Jr. in the starting lineup for on the sixth time this season. It prompted a hot start with an impressive 31-28 first quarter.

Bones Hyland came off the bench and exploded for nine first-half points. But former Wolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns came out of the gates hot with 24 first-half points for the Knicks. Minnesota carried a balanced attack with a team-high 18 points from Anthony Edwards, and turned it into a 58-52 halftime lead.

Edwards continued to dominate Tuesday's game on both ends of the floor, but Minnesota's role players were ultimately the difference. Rudy Gobert finished with 11 points and 16 rebounds for his 13th double-double so far this season.

Edwards led Minnesota with 38 points, but it was Julius Randle who took over the game down the stretch. After a slow start, he finished with 25 points on 10 of 20 shooting from the field.

Towns finished with 40 points on 14 of 24 shooting from the field to go along with 13 rebounds, but it wasn't enough. Minnesota's big three showed up, and its role players did just enough, as it cruised to an easy 115-104 win.

Now 20-10, the Wolves are one of the hottest teams in the NBA with 10 wins in their last 12 games. They will be off on Wednesday before hitting the road for a Christmas Night matchup against the Nuggets at 9:30 p.m. CT.

Wolves news, rumors and analysis