Windhorst expects Randle to opt out, Wolves may be ‘big game hunting’
When the Timberwolves were dumped from the conference finals on Wednesday, little did anyone know how fast the Kevin Durant trade speculation and Minnesota going "big game hunting" rumors would flare up.
Here we are, less than 48 hours after the season ended, and the rumor mill is buzzing. Brian Windhorst, on Friday's episode of the Hoop Collective podcast, said he expects Julius Randle to opt out of his contract while adding insight about Minnesota's pursuit of Durant before the February trade deadline. His Randle comment came as a quick briefly while discussing Tim Connelly's future as Minnesota's president of basketball operations.
"He is a free agent to be. He's just as much a free agent to be as Julius Randle, who's going to opt out of player option, I expect," Windhorst said, later noting that he expects the Wolves to do everything they can to retain Connelly.
Randle has a $30.9 million player option for the 2025-26 season. He indicated Thursday that he loves being in Minnesota, so all options appear to be on the table:
- Opt out and become a free agent on July 6
- Opt in and make $30.9 million next season
- Sign an extension with the Timberwolves
Naz Reid is also facing a big decision with a $15 million player option for next season. He could test free agency, opt in and wait to become a free agent until 2026, or sign an extension with Minnesota. The other big unknown revolves around Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who will be a free agent on July 6 unless he inks an extension with the Wolves.
Now what about Durant?
"It became clear to me in talking to the parties involved just how serious the Wolves were about trying to trade for Kevin Durant at the trade deadline. At the time, the Wolves were not playing their best basketball. They subsequently finished the season, I think, 18-5 and got to the Western Conference Finals. So I don't want to make it implied that their mindset is still where it was in February," said Windhorst.
"The point is this wasn't just we're not doing anything on trade deadline day. They made some sort of progress. Getting it done was impossible. They were two second apron teams. But after these guys opt out, the Wolves will not be a second apron team. Now they would have to maybe sign-and-trade, whatever. I'm not arguing that Durant is going to end up in Minnesota."
Windhorst clearly suggests that Randle and Reid will opt out of their player options.
"I would just say, yes, it's possible, as we've talked about, that they will re-sign Randle and Reid and maybe say goodbye to NAW," Windhorst said. "But I also wanna say that I got the coach talking about how jammed and tight the West is and you might have to have a great season to finish over .500. And I got evidence that the president, assuming he re-signs, is maybe going to go big game hunting. That's what I would say about the Wolves."
Buckle up. This stuff is happening fast and it could accelerate ahead of the June 25 NBA Draft.