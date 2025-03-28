Windhorst: Timberwolves' roster, front office decisions hang in the balance
- So long as Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez don't have full control, roster decisions may be limited.
- Insiders believe Naz Reid and Julius Randle will be back wtih the Timberwolves in 2025-26, but what about Nickeil Alexander-Walker?
NBA commissioner Adam Silver revealing that Glen Taylor is still considering challenging an arbitration panel's ruling — in favor of Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez — in federal court could be bad news for important roster decisions this summer.
When free agency begins in July, the Timberwolves will have huge decisions to make with free agent Nickeil Alexander-Walker, in addition to Naz Reid and Julius Randle if they opt out of their contracts and become free agents. All the while, the Kevin Durant rumors lurk.
"This is why this matters. It's not just because we really want to argue about the arbitration ruling. It's that, are they going to be able to sign these guys?" Brian Windhorst said Friday on The Hoop Collective. "Are they going to keep Naz Reid? Are they going to keep Julius Randle? And how much money can they spend and who's going to be spending?"
Randle could very well opt in to the final year of his contract for about $31 million. Reid, however, is almost a lock to opt out his deal and seek a significant raise from the $15 million he's due to make in 2025-26.
Bontemps wrote Friday that league sources believe Reid and Randle will wind up back in Minnesota next season, while Alexander-Walker could command a contract in the ballpark of four years and $60 million.
Not only that, but Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly has the option to opt out of his deal if he's not comfortable with the ownership situation.
"He has an opt out in his contract this year. If he doesn't like the situation, he can opt out and walk away for free. So when you have an opt out in your contract and you're valued, you opt out of your contract and you get more money," Windhorst said. "We are now at basically the last two weeks of the regular season and we still don't know who on July 1 who is going to get to decide how much money is going to get spent on these guys or not spent."
Windhorst wrote Friday that Lore "has made it a priority to extend Connelly with a new deal once he gets full control of the team." But until that happens, Connelly has the ability to opt out.
The longer Lore and Rodriguez have to wait to be approved as majority owners by the board of governors, the more at risk the Wolves are from being able to have full flexibility when big roster and front office decisions need to be made this summer.