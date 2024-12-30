Wolves announcer jabs Joel Embiid: 'He's the ultimate flopper'
The Timberwolves took down the Spurs for their third straight win on Sunday, but local announcer Jim Petersen had something else on his mind. He took time late in a close game to voice his opinion about former NBA MVP Joel Embiid's recent ejection from a game against the Spurs.
Petersen and play-by-play announcer Michael Grady were referring to Embiid getting ejected from a matchup against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs earlier this month after he disagreed with the referee on an offensive foul in which Wembanyama appeared to flop.
"Embiid got tossed for complaining about a flop that Wemby went through," Petersen said. "There's so much that bothers me about this video. First off, he got really angry. I wish he'd be as angry about not playing games as a call the referee made. Second part is he's the ultimate flopper. Is there a worse flopper in the game than Joel Embiid? That dude gets so many calls and for him to be that angry about a flop — he's got a lot of nerve."
It's a fairly consensus opinion that Embiid is near the top of the league when it comes to embellishing foul calls, and the reason Embiid was on Petersen's mind in the first place is because Wembanyama appeared to flop late in the game against Minnesota.
It would be unfair to say Embiid was catching strays from the Wolves analyst since it was topical in the moment. Petersen, oh by the way, played in the NBA from 1984 to 1992 so he knows a thing or two about hoops, the grind of playing an 82-game season and flopping.
The Sixers and Wolves have not played yet this season, but Philly is scheduled to travel to Minneapolis on March 4. It will be the second game of a back-to-back for Philadelphia, so there is a chance that Embiid won't play that night at Target Center.
Embiid has been healthy for two of Philly's back-to-backs so far this season. Both saw the 76ers playing the Cavaliers the second night of the back-to-backs, and Embiid sat out both times.