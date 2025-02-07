Wolves' Anthony Edwards gets last laugh against 'dirty' Dillon Brooks
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards loves competing. He loves talking trash.
But there's a point where someone can take things too far, and that's what he felt Houston Rockets guard Dillon Brooks did Thursday night in a game the Wolves won 127-119 at Target Center in Minneapolis. Brooks and Edwards were going back and forth throughout the game, and it was clear there was some animosity between the two at certain times.
"Everybody know how Dillon Brooks is, man, he play dirty," Edwards said postgame. "He a competitor, like I love the competing part, but all the little slick little dirty sh*t. Like he hit me in the face, and then I fell, and he like, 'How much crying you gonna do?' Like bro you hit me in my motherf**king face, what do you want me to do? I just don't like that part. Don't do something and then act like you didn't do it. But I love all the competitiveness, like we can compete all day, we can talk sh*t all day, but when you get to doing that, it's more than basketball at that point."
In the second quarter, both Edwards and Brooks were called for fouls while running into each other going up the court. That sequence caused a mini scrum on the court. Brooks had a technical foul the ensuing possession for flopping. Brooks and Edwards kept going at it the rest of the game, and when Edwards hit a late 3-pointer, he turned straight to Brooks.
"I don't mind you competing and grabbing and pushing and doing all that," Edwards said. "I love that because I'm gonna do that back. But the moment you like start using your fists and sh*t, now it's like, all right. We all grown men out here, we ain't finna do that."
In the end, it was Edwards who got the last laugh. Not only did his team emerge the victors, but Edwards scored a game-high 41 points, his second straight 40-point performance, and he hit a pair of milestones: Edwards set the Minnesota franchise record for most 40-point games, and he became the youngest player to make 1,000 3-pointers.