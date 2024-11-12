Wolves broadcast partners offering pay-per-game streaming option
There will soon be a single-game streaming option for Timberwolves fans.
Diamond Sports Group, owner of the FanDuel Sports Network — formerly the Bally Sports regional networks — will let sports fans stream NBA and NHL games on a single-game basis beginning Dec. 5, the company announced on Tuesday.
NBA and NHL teams under the FanDuel Sports Network umbrella, including the Timberwolves and Minnesota Wild, will have their games available to stream for $6.99 per game. A subscription is not needed to purchase an individual game.
“The addition of single-game pricing allows fans to now catch their local NBA and NHL teams on a game-by-game basis, enhancing the flexibility of our offering," FanDuel Sports Network CEO, direct to consumer Michael Schneider said in a statement. "This is yet another example of how we remain committed to delivering an array of viewing options and features to make it easier for our viewers to watch their favorite teams.”
The kicker is that games can only be purchased in-market only, according to The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov. That means Wolves fans outside of the team's media market will not be able to purchase individual games for streaming.
Diamond Sports Group recently rebranded its network of Bally Sports stations to the FanDuel Sports Networks. The company has been shedding teams over the past number of years, including dumping the Minnesota Twins earlier this year, as it battles through a prolonged bankruptcy case. Currently, the Timberwolves and Wild are the only teams locally that broadcast their games on the network.