Wolves' Chris Finch, Thunder's Mark Daigneault made journey from G League to NBA
The Western Conference finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder features interesting battles on the court, and a compelling chess match between coaches off of it, one that started from humble beginnings.
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch and Thunder coach Mark Daigneault both had coaching stops in the G League prior to their NBA tenures, making this the first NBA conference finals between two head coaches who started in the G League. Finch coached the Rio Grande Valley Vipers from 2009-11 back when it was called the D-League, and won a title with the franchise in 2010. Daigneault coached the Oklahoma City Blue from 2014-19 and reached multiple conference finals.
The two coaches have more than proven they belong at the NBA level. After joining the Timberwolves in 2021, Finch has led the team to four straight playoff appearances and back-to-back Western Conference finals. Last season, he was the Western Conference's head coach at the All-Star Game and was a top-three finalist for Coach of the Year Award. Daigneault was the one who beat Finch out for it as he led the Thunder to a 57-25 record and the top seed in the West.
Daigneault took over as the Thunder's coach in 2020, and while his first two seasons with the franchise were rough — 22-50 and 24-48 in 2020-21 and 2021-22, respectively — he led Oklahoma City to a 16-win jump in 2023-24 before rising as the top seed in the West last season and winning Coach of the Year. Daigenault's Thunder won the West once again this season with a 68-14 record, one of the best regular-season marks ever. OKC has been the NBA's best team all season.
Daigneault had college coaching stops as an assistant at Holy Cross and Florida before joining the Blue in 2014, while Finch coached oversees for several different teams before landing with the Valley Vipers in 2009. Both have ascended to the highest level, proven they're among the best coaches in the league and now face off for a chance at the NBA Finals.
It all started in the G Leauge.