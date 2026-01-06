Finch pushes back after Anthony Edwards admits Wolves don't follow game plan

It's too late now that the world has taken Anthony Edwards' words about not following the coaching staff's game plan and run with it, but Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch has done his part to extinguish any concerns that Ant-Man's comments might've created.

First off, what did Edwards say?

“Most of the time, we just don’t listen to the game plan,” Edwards said after Minnesota dumped Miami on Saturday. “When we listen to it and execute it, we’re pretty good.”

When asked why they don't listen to the game plan, Edwards replied: “I don’t know. We’re hard-headed. We want to make the game harder. We listened tonight, and it worked out.”

Refusing to listen to the game plan would be extremely defiant, and doing it "most of the time" is quite an admission. But Finch thinks Edwards misspoke.

"Well, I mean, listen, I would say that they listen more than not. I think it's about putting the work in alongside whatever the game plan is," Finch said Tuesday morning on KFAN-FM 100.3. "The game plan's not always going to be perfect. We sometimes don't get it right, and many times, once the game starts, you have to continually adjust. But if the effort's not there, then the game plan doesn't matter anyway."

Finch noted that Minnesota's losses last week to Brooklyn and Atlanta were the result of energy and effort, not a disconnection between the game plan and the on-court execution.

"Sometimes, you know, these guys are stubborn by nature. It's what makes them great. I think sometimes you gotta do things to catch their attention, or when you play poorly like you do in Atlanta, you catch everyone's attention. But I thought the game plan execution in Chicago was at a high level. I thought it was high level in Miami, and I thought it was high level in Washington," Finch said.

"Whether the game plan is right or not, it's one of those things I look for early in the game. If we're not following the game plan, or we're shortcutting, which is probably a better way to put it, I don't think it's a blatant like, 'Ah, screw it, we're not going to do that.' It's like we're looking for shortcuts within the game plan. If we're doing that, then I know we're not locked in, and we're not where we need to be mentally. I think that's probably more of what Anthony's referring to."

At 23-13, the Wolves are in sixth place in the Western Conference. But they're only 2.5 games behind No. 2 San Antonio, and within striking distance (6.5 games) of top-seeded Oklahoma City. If they stop taking shortcuts and bring the energy and effort, they could find themselves competing for a top-two seed in the very near future.

