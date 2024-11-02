Wolves come up clutch in final minutes, overcome late deficit to beat Nuggets
There's a reason Nickeil Alexander-Walker has been closing games for the Timberwolves this season.
Alexander-Walker hit a 3-pointer, got a steal that turned into another 3 from Anthony Edwards on the other end and forced a stop on the next possession. Edwards ultimately made a floater with 25 seconds remaining that put the Timberwolves up one in an eventual 119-116 win over the Denver Nuggets at Target Center in Minneapolis Friday night.
Rudy Gobert hit a pair of free throws for the final points, and the Wolves defense held firm on the other end.
The Wolves led by as many as 12 early in the fourth quarter, but found themselves down 10 with 3 minutes, 36 seconds remaining after a series of mistakes. Shots weren't falling, they couldn't stop the Nuggets and Rudy Gobert even picked up a Flagrant 1 foul for elbowing Nikola Jokic on offense in the post. It appeared they were going to let the game slip away.
But Alexander-Walker came up big on defense in the biggest moments, and Edwards came up in the clutch.