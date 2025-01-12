Wolves dedicate training room to longtime athletic trainer Gregg Farnam
The training room at Mayo Clinic Square in downtown Minneapolis is now the Gregg Farnam Training Room.
The Timberwolves announced Saturday they dedicated the training room in honor of Farnam, the team's vice president of medical services, in a private ceremony for "his dedication and loyalty to the organization and its medical services."
This season is Farnam's 28th with the franchise that has included over two decades as the team's head athletic trainer. This is his first year as the team's vice president of medical services, and he's been the director of medical services since 2015 and the vice president of player health since 2017. In addition to his many roles with the Timberwolves, Farnam has also served as an athletic trainer for USA Basketball, including during the gold-medal run in the 2016 Olympic Games.
Farnam has had a special place in the heart of Timberwolves coach Chris Finch, who's spent extensive time with him since undergoing surgery after Finch tore his right patellar tendon during the first-round playoff series last year.
"Gregg's an incredible part of this organization," Finch said before Saturday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. "I think his humility and his dedication to the job and the people has been such a constant here throughout a lot of change. For me personally, he's kind of been my own personal medical attache for the last year, and I'm forever grateful for that because he's been a good shepherd."
It's clear Farnam has been a special part of the Wolves organization for nearly three decades.
"In a business like ours where it's very emotional and moody, he's just the same every day," Finch said of Farnam. "Pleasent, even keel, always in a good mood. You can't have enough people like that around you in our profession."