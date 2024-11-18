Wolves' Jaden McDaniels launches annual winter clothing drive
Jaden McDaniels is trying to make sure Twin Cities residents stay warm this winter.
McDaniels and the Timberwolves announced his inaugural "Jaden's Winter Essentials Drive," which begins on Monday and runs through Dec. 6. The clothing drive is in conjunction with Hy-Vee and Be the Change MN, and they're encouraging Wolves fans to donate new or like-new winter clothing items, like hats and gloves, jackets, boots, snowpants and scarves.
“I’m excited to launch this annual winter drive in partnership with Be the Change MN and Hy-Vee,” McDaniels said in a statement. “We have a special community here in Minnesota and I’m happy to help support those in need.”
The winter theme is meant to pair with the Wolves' new City Edition uniforms, a nod to embracing Minnesota's winters.
All sizes for the clothing items are welcome, and they can be dropped off at any Hy-Vee location in the metro.
McDaniels is donating $10,000 to Be the Change MN to purchase additional clothing items. Be the Change MN works to support smaller, youth-based nonprofits to connect undeserved children and teens with quality resources and access to support systems, and the organization will help distribute all the donated items at the drive's conclusion.
McDaniels is continuing a trend of Timberwolves players who've put on similar-style clothing drives. Karl-Anthony Towns did a similar partnership with Hy-Vee in past seasons called "KAT's Community Coat Drive." Kevin Love, in partnership with Comcast and the Salvation Army, during his rookie season also organized what became an annual coat drive.