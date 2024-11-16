Wolves overcome De'Aaron Fox's 60 points, edge Kings in overtime
Anthony Edwards made sure the Timberwolves left Golden 1 Center with a victory.
Edwards put the finishing touches on his late-game heroics with a deep corner 2 that proved the dagger in the overtime in a 130-126 win over the Sacramento Kings Friday night in Sacramento, Calif., in NBA Cup group-play action.
Edwards, who scored a team-high 36 points, was the primary reason the Wolves (7-6) got to overtime. Trailing 113-109 late in the fourth quarter, he got to the rim for a layup, drew a foul and hit the free throw to cut the deficit to one. Edwards did the same routine over again on their next possession to give the Wolves a two-point lead with 50 seconds remaining.
De'Aaron Fox, who torched the Wolves for a game- and career-high 60 points, hit a floater with 38 seconds left to knot the game and eventually send it to overtime. Fox was a problem for the Wolves all night long. He scored 14 points as the Kings (7-6) opened the fourth quarter on a 19-2 run that got them back in the game when the Wolves were in control.
The Timberwolves opened the third quarter on a 12-0 run to take a 20-point lead, their largest of the night. Edwards scored 10 points in the frame, and Minnesota led 98-82 entering the final quarter of play.
In encouraging signs for the Wolves, Mike Conley looked like himself Friday night. He knocked down a pair of early 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, seven assists, five steals and four rebounds. Julius Randle finished with 26 points, five assists and four rebounds, Naz Reid scored 16 off the bench and Jaden McDaniels had 14 being fouling out in OT.
Rudy Gobert had 11 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks, including a key block during the overtime session.
With the victory, the Timberwolves snapped a three-game losing skid, got back on track in the NBA Cup standings and built some momentum heading into Sunday's matchup against the 9-4 Phoenix Suns, who Minnesota swept in the first round of the Western Conference postseason last season. Tipoff at Target Center is set for 2:30 p.m.