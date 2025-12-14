Anthony Edwards to miss second straight game with foot injury

Superstar Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kings with right foot soreness. It marks the second straight game he will miss with the ailment.

UPDATED Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight's game vs. Sacramento:



AVAILABLE

Hyland - Right Knee Contusion



OUT

Conley - Right Achilles Tendinopathy

Beringer - G League Assignment

Edwards - Right Foot Soreness

Freeman - Two-Way

Zikarsky - Two-Way https://t.co/FQM5sbJvzU — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) December 14, 2025

The Minnesota Star Tribune's Chris Hine reported on Friday that the injury, "shouldn’t cost Ant much time." But the Timberwolves will now have to wait until Wednesday against the Grizzlies at home for a potential return to the lineup.

Initial word I’m hearing is this shouldn’t cost Ant much time. Could be back Sunday. https://t.co/4DGzrUMT3Q — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) December 12, 2025

Sunday will be Minnesota's sixth game without Edwards this season. They're 3-2 in the first five games without him this season, and they'll look to make it two in a row as 10.5-point betting favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota will also be without Mike Conley Jr. for the second straight game, due to right achilles tendinopathy, according to the team. Bones Hyland slid into the starting lineup on Friday against the Warriors, but he left the game early due to an injury, and he will be available on Sunday.

Sunday's game against Sacramento will tip off at 6 p.m. CT at the Target Center.

