Anthony Edwards to miss second straight game with foot injury
Superstar Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kings with right foot soreness. It marks the second straight game he will miss with the ailment.
The Minnesota Star Tribune's Chris Hine reported on Friday that the injury, "shouldn’t cost Ant much time." But the Timberwolves will now have to wait until Wednesday against the Grizzlies at home for a potential return to the lineup.
Sunday will be Minnesota's sixth game without Edwards this season. They're 3-2 in the first five games without him this season, and they'll look to make it two in a row as 10.5-point betting favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Minnesota will also be without Mike Conley Jr. for the second straight game, due to right achilles tendinopathy, according to the team. Bones Hyland slid into the starting lineup on Friday against the Warriors, but he left the game early due to an injury, and he will be available on Sunday.
Sunday's game against Sacramento will tip off at 6 p.m. CT at the Target Center.
