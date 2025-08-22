Wolves spending $1.6 million on theatrical-style lighting for Target Center?
What's next for the Timberwolves after reportedly laying off roughly 40 business operations employees? A new CEO will need to be hired, but it sounds like the team has already decided to invest more than $1.5 million in arena lighting upgrades.
"Most of the things that we're seeing from the basketball operations side are not changing," Jon Krawczynski said on his weekly podcast. "They want stability and they want continuity there."
"A new CEO is not going to change things for you on the court as a fan with the team, but it might change what kind of experiences are happening around the arena," Krawczynski continued. "There's going to be more tangible changes to sort of fan experience, the way the arena's run on game night, some of the things that are available to fans."
The one thing Krawczynski focused on was the in-arena lightning, which he has previously said could mimic what the Knicks and Lakers do at Madison Square Guarden and Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center).
"I will say, when you're in the arena, like Staples Center has arena lighting for just the Lakers," Krawczynski said. "When you're there and you're sitting in your seat and you're watching the game, it doesn't feel that much different. But certainly on TV it looks much different. The TV product of having it kind of darkened around and then just having the court illuminated, it makes I think for a cooler feel and a cooler watch. That said, it's more than a million, like $1.6 million to make the change."
Timberwolves On SI has reached out to the Timberwolves for more information.
"I think on TV, the court, it will look cooler. But when your'e in the arena, I don't know that you're going to notice a whole lot different," Krawczynski reiterated.
New majority owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez have openly discussed their desire to build a new arena, but simple upgrades for the time being could help improve the fan experience at the 35-year-old venue.