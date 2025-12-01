Wolves sweep back-to-back, dominate fourth quarter to smash Spurs

It took the Timberwolves 19 games to get their first win of the season against a team with a winning record, and then it took them just 24 more hours to secure a second with a 125-112 home win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night.

Minnesota didn't lead by more than two points until the fourth quarter, which is when they put on a shooting clinic and outscored the Spurs 36-19 on the back of hot shooting from beyond the arc. The Wolves buried seven threes in the fourth quarter, including three from Donte DiVincenzo, who scored 13 of his 18 points in the final quarter.

Anthony Edwards led the Wolves with 32 points — his fifth straight game with at least 30 points — on 13 of 18 shooting. Julius Randle stuffed the stat sheet with 22 points, 12 assists, and six rebounds. Minnesota outscored the Spurs by 30 points in Randle's 36 minutes on the court.

DiVincenzo and Edwards led Minnesota with four three-pointers each, while Naz Reid hit three triples and Randle and Jaylen Clark each knocked down a pair of threes. As a team, Minnesota was 17 of 37 from deep.

Before the weekend, the Wolves were 0-7 against teams with a winning record, and 10-1 versus opponents with a losing record. They're now 12-8 overall, good for sixth place in the Western Conference, just 1.5 games behind the fifth-place Spurs (13-6), and just three games behind the second-place Lakers (14-4).

This week, the Wolves play the Pelicans in New Orleans on Tuesday and Thursday nights, and then host the Clippers on Saturday. The Pelicans (3-17) and Clippers (5-15) have the two worst records in the Western Conference, so it's a great chance for Minnesota to push its winning streak to five games.

