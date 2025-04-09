Wolves suffer horrific loss by blowing 24-point lead in 4th quarter to Bucks
With the fight for playoff positioning reaching a fever pitch, the Minnesota Twins couldn't handle the sweat Tuesday night as they choked on a 24-point, fourth quarter lead and inexplicably lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Minnesota led 95-71 with 10:07 to play and lost 110-103 as the Bucks overwhelmed the Wolves 40-13 in the fourth quarter, finishing the game on a 39-8 run to send the Timberwolves home in shock.
The Wolves led by 11 at the half and ballooned the lead to 24 points in the fourth when the Bucks turned into a freight train, scoring 23 consecutive points in a five-minute span to cut the deficit to one, 95-94.
Anthony Edwards and his lifeless teammates went 5 minutes, 13 seconds without a point as the Bucks roared back, turning a surefire loss into an unbelievable victory against a Wolves team that can't afford to lose in a jam-packed Western Conference playoff race.
Minnesota entered the game in a four-way tie with the Clippers, Warriors and Grizzlies. The Grizzlies defeated Charlotte to move a game ahead of the Wolves, while the Warriors were still in progress against the Suns and the Clippers had yet to tip off against the Spurs.
The Wolves could find themselves in eighth place Wednesday morning, a half-game behind Denver for seventh and trailing the Grizzlies, Clippers and Warriors by a full game.
Salt in the wound is the Lakers losing to the Thunder Tuesday night. Had Minnesota held onto the 24-point lead and won, they would be one game behind the Lakers for the No. 3 seed.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 23 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Bucks.