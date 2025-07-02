All Timberwolves

Wolves' top assistant Micah Nori passed over for Knicks' head coach job

The knicks hired Mike Brown Wednesday. He is the 32nd head coach in the franchise's history.

Jonathan Harrison for Bring Me The Sports

May 22, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori looks on in the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks during game one of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
May 22, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori looks on in the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks during game one of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Chris Finch can rest a little easier Wednesday night knowing he won't lose a significant part of his coaching staff this offseason. Finch's top assistant Micah Nori was a candidate for the New York Knicks' head coaching vacancy, but the Knicks are reportedly set to name Mike Brown as their next head coach, the 32nd in franchise history.

Along with Nori, the Knicks reportedly interviewed Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins and Pelicans assistant James Borrego, among others. Nori, 51, has been considered for multiple head coaching vacancies over the past couple years, including interviewing for the Phoenix Suns' top job this offseason.

Nori has been the lead assistant on Finch's staff since the two joined the organization in 2021. When Finch has had to miss games, Nori has served as the interim head coach, including prowling the sidelines during the team's 2024 playoff run after Finch suffered a torn patellar tendon.

Before interviewing Nori, the Knicks had interest in prying Finch away from the Wolves, but struck out on attempts to trade for the Wolves boss (and several other sitting NBA head coaches). Minnesota reportedly declined to even discuss a potential trade for Finch.

New York was looking for a new head coach after firing former Timberwolves head man Tom Thibodeau in early June. Thibodeau was in charge of the Knicks for five seasons, posting a 226-174 record. Brown had had previous stints as head coach of the Cavaliers, Lakers, and Kings.

Recommended reading

feed

Published
Jonathan Harrison for Bring Me The Sports
JONATHAN HARRISON FOR BRING ME THE SPORTS

Jonathan Harrison is a Minnesota-based sports writer and radio host who contributes to Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. Primarily serving as video host and editor for Bring Me The News, Jonathan also covers the Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves and Gophers. He can also be heard on 1500 ESPN in the Twin Cities during the MLS season, where he serves as host and analyst for Minnesota United radio broadcasts.

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves News