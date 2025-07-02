Wolves' top assistant Micah Nori passed over for Knicks' head coach job
Chris Finch can rest a little easier Wednesday night knowing he won't lose a significant part of his coaching staff this offseason. Finch's top assistant Micah Nori was a candidate for the New York Knicks' head coaching vacancy, but the Knicks are reportedly set to name Mike Brown as their next head coach, the 32nd in franchise history.
Along with Nori, the Knicks reportedly interviewed Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins and Pelicans assistant James Borrego, among others. Nori, 51, has been considered for multiple head coaching vacancies over the past couple years, including interviewing for the Phoenix Suns' top job this offseason.
Nori has been the lead assistant on Finch's staff since the two joined the organization in 2021. When Finch has had to miss games, Nori has served as the interim head coach, including prowling the sidelines during the team's 2024 playoff run after Finch suffered a torn patellar tendon.
Before interviewing Nori, the Knicks had interest in prying Finch away from the Wolves, but struck out on attempts to trade for the Wolves boss (and several other sitting NBA head coaches). Minnesota reportedly declined to even discuss a potential trade for Finch.
New York was looking for a new head coach after firing former Timberwolves head man Tom Thibodeau in early June. Thibodeau was in charge of the Knicks for five seasons, posting a 226-174 record. Brown had had previous stints as head coach of the Cavaliers, Lakers, and Kings.