Zion Williamson ruled out for Pelicans-Timberwolves rematch
- Williamson lit up the Wolves with 29 points on Wednesday.
- New Orleans is 9-31 in games without Zion this season.
Zion Williamson (low back contusion) has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Timberwolves and Pelicans.
Williamson led New Orleans to a win over Minnesota with 29 points, five rebounds and eight assists on Wednesday. The Pelicans are 9-31 when Williamson doesn't play this season, and 10-20 when he is in the lineup.
Of course, Minnesota played Pacers team that was without four injured starters on Monday and they gave up 132 points and lost in overtime, so there's no such thing as a sure thing for the 2024-25 Timberwolves.
"I mean we've got no choice. We either individually look in the mirror and face it and all come back and really whatever it is that we individually have to do better, then do that, and then it's going to carry over collectively," Rudy Gobert said after the 119-115 loss to the Pelicans. "Realize the opportunity that we have. I don't know how many chances we can waste, but we have no choice but to take it one game at a time and then play the best we can play."
"We'll be alright, man. We'll bounce back," Anthony Edwards said.
They better. Minnesota sits in eighth place in the playoff race with only 11 games left in the regular season.