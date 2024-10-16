5 burning Timberwolves questions ahead of the season opener against Lakers
The Timberwolves play the Bulls Wednesday night and it'll mark the first and only time all five starters are on the floor together before the regular season begins Oct. 22 against the Lakers. While it'll be exciting, we are unlikely to get answers to all of the big questions we have ahead of the season opener next week.
1. What is Donte DiVincenzo's role?
The expectation is for Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert to work as the starting five, which leaves DiVincenzo coming off the bench. Our guess is that Minnesota plans to use DiVincenzo in a variety of ways and that one of the most common ways he'll be deployed is as the backup point guard to Conley.
Conley, 37, played 29 minutes per game last season. It shouldn't shock anyone if he's playing under 25 minutes a game this season while DiVincenzo gets 30-35 minutes a game off the bench, with the bulk of his minutes at point guard.
2. How are backup point guard minutes shared?
We kind of answered this question above with the idea that DiVincenzo operates as the primary ball-handler when Conley is on the bench. If it's not DiVincenzo or Conley, we can see rookie Rob Dillingham getting some run as Minnesota develops him into the future starting point guard.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker and PJ Dozier can also run the point, and so can Edwards. The options are unlimited on a roster that is loaded with players who can handle the rock and play multiple guard and wing positions.
3. Does Jaden McDaniels get run at power forward?
We can see McDaniels getting action at the four when Rudy Gobert checks out and Naz Reid enters the game as the five. It could also happen if Minnesota wants to keep Randle in the game at the five, leaving McDaniels at the four and a trio of switchable wing players at the one, two and three.
4. What happens when McDaniels gets in foul trouble?
It happens to McDaniels on a semi-regular basis, so Minnesota will have to have a plan for nights when McDaniels picks up two or three quick fouls. Our guess is that Joe Ingles sees bigger roles on those nights or Conley plays 30+ minutes to allow DiVincenzo to play small forward while McDaniels sits.
5. What's the lineup in crunch time?
The last five minutes are crucial and Minnesota has crazy options. If they need a defensive stop, they can roll with DiVincenzo, Edwards, McDaniels, Randle and Gobert. If they need a bucket, they can go with Conley, Edwards, DiVincenzo, Randle and Reid. If they need a 3-pointer, they can go with Conley, Edwards, DiVincenzo, Ingles and Reid.
Karl-Anthony Towns is gone and while he'll be missed, the lineup flexibility has never been better in Minnesota and it could make game-planning against the Timberwolves a nightmare for opposing teams.