'Buckle the (expletive) up': 5 best things about Anthony Edwards from the Netflix series
Netflix's latest dive into the sports documentary field dropped Wednesday with the release of Starting 5. Among the stars that Netflix camera crews followed around throughout the duration of the 2023-24 season was Wolves star guard Anthony Edwards.
Here are five things we learned from watching the series...
1. Ant doesn't like to dunk... unless it's on someone
Edwards' first comments in the series come as a shock to anyone who has watched any of the plethora of highlight reels featuring the guard.
"I don't like to dunk at all, to be honest," said Edwards.
For a man who has posterized seemingly half the league already in his young career, that's a bit of a surprising revelation. Edwards explained that dunking "hurts" unless he's dunking on someone.
"But I like to dunk on people," said Edwards.
It's just the first taste of Edwards' personality shining through as one of the standouts in the series.
2. Ant is still very much a big kid at heart
Despite being an NBA superstar, Edwards is still very much a big kid at heart. Like Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson showed off in Netflix's Receiver series earlier this year, Edwards' food choices can oftentimes be less than ideal for an athlete.
“My first couple years, I was just, like, showing up. Just trying to go out there and hoop. That wasn’t working. I needed to get stretched, get into mobility, weight room," said Edwards of his physical routine. “I needed to start eating better and building better habits. So I think taking care of your body is super important."
“The preparation now for me is just getting in better shape," Edwards said in the final episode. "I think that’s just the number one thing. ‘Cause I don’t eat the best, you know? My taste buds haven’t turned the corner. People say your taste bud changes over the years. I haven’t got there yet. I definitely feel like I’ve grown up a lot throughout this season."
Edwards also revealed his uncle still packs his suitcases for him before going on road trips.
“Uncle Drew, he got a million responsibilities. Because I’m a terrible packer, I don’t pack my own stuff. Because I’m just gonna throw it in, and it’s gonna all be wrinkled. And I’m gonna forget stuff. I’m gonna… it’s just a lot of stuff that goes into me. I’ve never packed my clothes, so why start now? You know what I mean?" said Edwards. "I mean, it’s kind of weird to me that he do that, but it’s, I mean, he… he find fun in it. I think he like OCD or something.”
The 23-year-old also revealed his serious video game habit, which he described as "essential to my life" and the "only other thing I do the most other than play basketball."
3. Big growth on and off the court in 2023-24
While still owning to some self-described childish habits, Edwards, and those around him, noticed a big developmental season for him last year.
The birth of his child was the feature of the beginning of one episode. Edwards left a late-season game against the Kings at halftime, something he earlier bemoaned having to do, noting that he doesn't like missing any games.
“I can’t speak on fatherhood as a whole, but right now it’s just the best feeling right now in the world, for sure," said Edwards. "Parenting and basketball, I mean, I got a life over here. I got a life over here. So yeah, it’s pretty simple. I go here, and I’m one person. And I come home, and I’m a whole 'nother person.”
Edwards' girlfriend, Shannon Jackson, told the Netflix crew that she has seen a "total difference" off the court from Edwards after the birth of their daughter. That hasn't taken away from Ant's drive off the court, though.
“His obsession with the game is crazy," said Jackson. "I think this year, he’s really, really focused into basketball. Like, he’s very competitive. He’s really good when he gets competitive. He wants this to be his big year. [his[ fire has been lit. He’s coming.”
“This year I’ve been living the dream. I made my second All-Star Game. Beat my idol, [Kevin Durant]. I had my daughter, Aislynn. And I bought a crib, you know, for my family to, you know… so we can feel stable and, you know, finally get a place where we know this is home. It’s crazy how life comes so fast and in a circle, for sure," said Edwards. “My goal this year was to just make it out the first round of the playoffs. I accomplished that goal, and I wanted a little more, so we was going for more.”
4. Battle against KD in the playoffs meant a lot to him
Making the playoffs as the No. 3 seed, the Wolves hosted the Phoenix Suns in the first round. That matchup meant a showdown with Ant's favorite player, Kevin Durant.
“Once I realized we was gonna play Phoenix in the playoffs, I definitely was super happy because I think, as the world know, KD is my favorite player of all time," said Edwards. So I was super happy to play against him and just, you know, see that eye-to-eye for the first time.”
The Wolves ended up sweeping the Suns in four games, which Edward "felt bad" about.
"He was just like, ‘Man, you my favorite player to watch,’" Edwards said of his conversation with Durant after the series. "He made my whole... like I said, I won in life. I mean, what more do I need? He told me during Game 4, he was like, ‘You the truth.’”
5. Regrets calling out Kyrie Irving ahead of Western Conference Finals
The Wolves followed up sweeping the Suns by battling through a difficult seven-game series with the defending champion Nuggets. Minnesota rallied after losing three straight to defeat Denver in Game 7 at the Nuggets' arena. After the game, Edwards was asked by TNT about his early thoughts about playing Dallas in the Western Conference Finals, with Ant proclaiming he was going to defend Kyrie Irving.
The Mavs went on to torch the Wolves, moving onto the finals with a 3-1 series win.
“Yeah, I should have left Kyrie alone. Yeah, going saying that right after being dog-tired fighting back from a Game 7, I wish I could go back and take that back," said Edwards. “I was f****** tired. I was… I ain’t gonna lie. It’s some bulls***, but I was tired."
Edwards also said the Wolves "underestimated" the Mavs in the Western Conference Finals.
To close out the series, Edwards had one message for everybody heading into the 2024-25 season.
“Buckle the f*** up."