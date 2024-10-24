Dwight Howard rips Wolves for extending Rudy Gobert
It appears the weird hate parade for Rudy Gobert isn't ending anytime soon.
Gobert inked a three-year, $110 million extension in the hours before the Wolves' season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Eight-time All-Star center Dwight Howard has chimed in Wednesday displeased with the deal.
Howard immediately hung his head in disbelief when asked about the extension on former NBA point guard Gilbert Arenas' podcast, Gil's Arena.
"He got three more years," an exasperated Howard asked. "Minnesota y'all could have gave me ($10 million) What?! They couldn't have gave me ($10 million) for the rest of the season?"
Howard's reaction was in contrast to that of Arenas, who thought the deal was "a good deal," saying, "I don't mind that."
"I don't understand it," Howard said. "I don't have nothing against Rudy but, like, come on, you give up KAT?"
When asked if he liked the trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, Keita Bates-Diop and a protected first-round pick, Howard forcefully responded, "No!"
"Come on, KAT been there for nine years. They don't get to where they get to, without KAT. Let's be honest. Come on, man. Then you just throw him away? And he going to a fire team," Howard said.
While Howard says he doesn't have a problem with Gobert, his previous comments on Gil's Arena would indicate otherwise. In September, Howard claimed Gobert didn't "deserve" to win any of his record-tying four NBA Defensive Player of the Year Awards, saying, "I don't see him being an elite defender."
Howard's most recent comments continue a frankly sad and long, long history of weird and mostly unwarranted hate for one of the best big men in the game. From Shaq's harsh criticism to Draymond Green's long-running beef, there's been no shortage of piling on Gobert from those around the league.