Shaq calls Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert the worst player in the NBA
Add Shaq to the long list of misguided Rudy Gobert haters.
In an interview with Complex, Shaq was asked for his WOAT NBA player, presumably meaning worst of all time, a play on the acronym GOAT (greatest of all time). Now there’s no shortage of names one could come up with for that question, but Shaq quickly spit out Gobert’s name.
An early top contender for KFAN's proposterous statement tournament.
“I’m going to tell you why. Because if you sign a contract for ($)250 (million), show me 250,” Shaq said. “There’s a reason why I walk funny, why I can’t turn my neck and why I can’t do it because I played for my ($)120 (million). So you got guys like him that f*ck the system over and they’re making all this money and they can’t f*cking play. So I don’t respect guys like that.”
Now, there’s an argument to be made that Gobert’s contract is too large, but it’s pretty crazy to criticize a guy for trying to make as much money as he can. And saying a guy who’s won four Defensive Player of the Year Awards, played 757 career games and has averaged 12.7 points and 11.8 rebounds per game across his 10-year NBA career can’t play is absolutely asinine.
“Every time I make these comments, people think I’m hating, but these are facts,” Shaq said. “You got teachers, you got firemen, you got doctors who have real jobs and don’t get paid sh*t.”
First, Shaq is definitely hating. And second, everyday people working important jobs making less money than professional athletes has nothing to do with Gobert. That’s a society problem, not a Rudy Gobert problem, and it’s certainly not going to be fixed by turning the focus to Gobert.
At any rate, Gobert and the Timberwolves will be getting back to work soon and they’ll open the season on Oct. 22 against the Los Angeles Lakers on TNT, Shaq’s network. Perhaps the ridiculous criticism from Shaq will lead the Timberwolves to boycott Inside the NBA once again.