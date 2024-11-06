Hornets announcer baffled by standing ovation for Wolves rookie Rob Dillingham
Late in Monday's 114-93 blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets, Wolves rookie Rob Dillingham earned his first minutes on the home-court Target Center in Minneapolis in a regular-season game. Dillingham got a rousing standing ovation as he checked in for his home debut, and he rewarded the fans at Target Center with his first-ever NBA bucket.
While the moment was cool show of appreciation from Wolves fans for their new rookie guard, it brought out a hilarious response from the Hornets television broadcast crew, who were stunned by the ovation.
“What the heck did he ever do … really? Good Golly! He’s played before?! He actually played in one game, hasn’t scored,” Hornets play-by-play announcer Eric Collins said on the FanDuel Sports Network South broadcast.
Dillingham finished the game with four points and two assists in his eight minutes of game time on Monday night. Wolves teammate Donte DiVincenzo made sure to honor the moment accordingly, saving the game ball for the 19-year-old guard.
It's not the first time Collins has had a hilarious reaction to something the Wolves did against the Hornets. In January, then-Wolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns dropped 62 points on Charlotte, including 44 points in the first half alone.
When Towns nailed a 3-pointer to go to 41 points in the first half, Collins yelled "Nooo!" loudly on the broadcast.
Unlike in Monday's game, the Hornets ended up getting the last laugh in that game, winning 128-125.