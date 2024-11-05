Rob Dillingham gets big ovation from Target Center faithful, then scores first points
With the Timberwolves in firm control of Monday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets, rookie point guard Rob Dillingham made his way to the scorer's table at Target Center to check in with over eight minutes remaining in the game.
The sold-out Target Center crowd was elated and gave a loud ovation for the 19-year-old rookie.
A game after making his regular-season debut in the Wolves' loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, Dillingham scored his first NBA points in Monday night's 114-93 victory over the Hornets in Minneapolis. Dillingham played eight minutes and finished with four points and a pair of assists. He shot 2 of 3, and his first points came on a smooth layup.
After the game, Donte DiVincenzo made sure to save the game ball for Dillingham.
Dillingham's path to consistent minutes is still pretty blocked. The Wolves have eight players coach Chris Finch describes as starters, and they all frankly deserve 30-plus minutes per game. But Dillingham showed some flashes of what could be to come Monday night, and while the pretty move on the layup will be remembered, Finch was watching his defense.
"I focus on the defensive end. I just want to see him into the ball and battling through screens, taking hits out there and keep coming," Finch said postgame. "I thought that’s really somewhere he’s gotten better and better since the start of the — really, since Summer League. And then you see the game, he’s got a lot of skill and I thought he really got off the ball and didn’t force it. Made really good decisions, played in the flow and that’s really, really important.”