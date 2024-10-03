Karl-Anthony Towns talked about Knicks in interview with Shannon Sharpe before the trade
When Shannon Sharpe dropped his interview with Karl-Anthony Towns on Wednesday and promoted by saying Towns talked about the New York Knicks, the immediate reaction from us and everyone else what that it was the first sounds from Towns about being traded to the Knicks for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. It wasn't. In fact, the interview appears to have been recorded before the trade was even reported last Friday night, but in a interesting twist of fate Sharpe and Towns happened to talk about the Knicks.
"He wanted to win and he put the hours in and he put the work in. Playing for Thibs was watching someone who truly loves what they do and puts all their passion, and their life mission is being a best coach they can be, and you gotta respect that," Towns said. "I appreciate him even more now that I'm older and we've been able to talk at a different level, maturity. I got nothing but good things to say about him. He's been great to talk to, especially now in my life and he's one hell of a coach."
Sharpe also (coincidentally?) brought up Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson signed an extension a year before he needed to and by doing so it saved the Knicks about $100 million. That's $100 million less in Brunson's bank account.
"I mean, Jalen Brunson, shoutout to him," Towns said. "You can't put a value on the fact that he's at where he wants to be. And I think that's a big value number that no one's thinking of. He's with his father, he's super comfortable, he has a team that believes in him. I think that belief that a team and an organization can give you is something that's worth a lot a lot a lot of money. They give him that believe and I think that he felt that was the best situation for him and I root him on for that."
Towns also talked about the crazy scuffle at Golden State last season when Draymond Green put Rudy Gobert in a choke hold.
"It was so weird. I don't know, just all the sudden I'm looking and I'm seeing Draymond do something to Rudy, I'm trying to pull Draymond off," Towns recalled. "I think they have a funny relationship, to say the least. That was a moment where I was surprised it happened. I'm not going to lie, I was very surprised."
Towns said Gobert "laughs" and "jokes" about all the criticism he receives from his peers.
"Everyone who don't know Rudy Gobert, he laughs about it. He'll joke about it," Towns said. "It just shows the character. He just enjoys what he does and he cares about his craft and he cares about his team, so it shows what a teammate he is, too."