5 potential PG options for Timberwolves after Day 1 of free agency
The Timberwolves have a little wiggle room this offseason to potentially add a free agent at the veteran's minimum, and the point guard position has been a role that has been rumored to be a potential addition. Let's take a look at which players are still available after day one of NBA free agency.
Notable PG free agents off the board
- Tyus Jones -> Orlando Magic: 1-year, $7 million
- Tre Jones -> Chicago Bulls: 3-years, $24 million
Realistic PG targets at the veteran's minimum
- 1. Malcolm Brogdon
Brogdon has been rumored by a handful of people as a potential target for Minnesota, and he seems like a perfect fit. He has earned more than $125 million in his NBA career, but he's played the last two seasons on the Trail Blazers and Wizards, two of the worst teams in the league.
At 32 years old, he averaged 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists last season in Washington. If he's open to joining a championship contender on a lesser contract, Minnesota would be a perfect fit. This could be a situation where the Wolves opt to use their mid-level exception if they think it's worth it.
- 2. Monte Morris
Morris played for the Wolves during the 2023-24 season after a deadline deal, and a reunion could make a lot of sense. He's still only 30 years old, and he averaged 5.2 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last season with the Suns. It wouldn't be a move that generates a ton of headlines, but it would fill their need for another veteran ball handler.
- 3. Delon Wright
Wright has been playing the reserve point guard role for a decade, and he has already proven to be more than comfortable playing on the veteran's minimum. He averaged 3.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last season with the Knicks after being traded from the Bucks at the deadline.
He's 33 years old. If Minnesota isn't able to make a significant splash, Wright could be the perfect insurance alongside Mike Conley Jr. and Rob Dillingham next season.
- 4. Dante Exum
Exum made his return to the NBA in 2023-24 after a few years playing internationally. He has been an effective reserve guard for the Mavericks, who can make a spot start when needed. He averaged 8.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game last season. At 29 years old, he might try to cash in, but he could be an option for Minnesota.
- 5. Spencer Dinwiddie
Much like Brogdon, Dinwiddie seems like a dream scenario for Minnesota. He averaged 11.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game last season with the Mavericks. At 32 years old, he would be the perfect bridge option between Conley and Dillingham, but will he want to remain in Dallas? Will he want more than the minimum? If Minnesota could afford him, it would be a great fit.