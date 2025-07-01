Luka Garza reportedly agrees to two-year deal with Boston Celtics
Luka Garza's run in Minnesota is officially over.
ESPN NBA Insiders Shams Charania reported on Monday night that Garza has agreed to a two-year, $5.5 million deal with the Boston Celtics.
The Timberwolves declined player options on both Garza and Josh Minott on Sunday night, but there were still some rumors about Garza potentially returning to the Wolves. After three years in Minnesota, he will now likely see an increased role in Boston.
Minnesota's decision to draft a pair of big men with Joan Beringer and Rocco Zikarsky made it seem unlikely that Garza would be involved in their long-term team-building strategy. He averaged 3.5 points and 1.4 rebounds in 39 games, but he logged only 5.6 minutes in those games.
His dominance in the G-League made it obvious that he has earned an opportunity for a large role. Celtics big man Luke Kornet is reportedly heading to the San Antonio Spurs in free agency, so there's a good chance Garza sees more minutes with the Celtics next season.