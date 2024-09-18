Early look at potential Timberwolves 2024-25 City Edition uniforms
The 2024-25 NBA City Edition uniforms were leaked on social media on Tuesday, so we have an early look at what the Timberwolves could be wearing this season.
The biggest thing missing from this release is jersey numbers. All 30 of the uniforms do not have numbers on the jersey, so they look a little odd. This is also a rumored release and they have not been officially confirmed by the teams or league. However, big-name NBA insiders, including Timberwolves beat reporter Jon Krawczynski, have commented on the new look, which gives the leak some merit.
Compared to last year's City Edition uniforms, these almost look to be an inverse. The jerseys were water-themed and predominantly blue fading into white at the top. These are ice-themed and predominantly white, fading into blue and black at the top.
The NBA and Nike began doing annual City Edition uniforms in 2016 and this year will be the Timberwolves' seventh different look. There has been no word on when the uniforms will officially be released or when they will debut on the court in 2024-25.