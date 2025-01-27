Jerami Grant for Julius Randle might be the worst trade idea yet
Of all the trade ideas to be floated on the web over the past couple months, the one Monday from ESPN's Kevin Pelton that suggests Minnesota might be a good fit for Portland's Jerami Grant might take the cake as the worst.
While Pelton says the Trail Blazers sending Grant to the Kings is the "most logical" trade, he went on to say the Timberwolves would be another possibility "if the Timberwolves are interseted in swapping Julius Randle for Grant in pursuit of improved floor spacing with their starting five."
Then Pelton drops a bomb that is obviously a great thing for Portland and a roster debilatator for the Wolves: "Portland could get out of Grant's contract entirely if Randle declines his $29.5 million player option for 2025-26."
Grant has three years and $102.6 million remaining on his contract.
Maybe you have to be a local Timberwolves fan to know this, but Minnesota traded Karl-Anthony Towns because they needed to get out of luxury tax hell. If they hadn't traded Towns, they were not only at risk of being slapped with escalating penalties for multiple years in the future, but they wouldn't have the flexibility to re-sign Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who are both set to become free agents after this season.
Knowing that, why in the world would the Timberwolves ever consider adding Grant?
Now add in the fact that Randle appears to be finding his groove in Minnesota while Grant is struggling with the Trail Blazers.
If the Timberwolves are desperate to improve spacing in the starting lineup, they could easily move Randle to the bench and start Naz Reid.
Grant makes no sense with the Timberwolves. Zero. Put that idea in a coffin and bury it as deep as possible.
