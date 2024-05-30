Kendrick Perkins: Kevin Garnett coming to Target Center for Game 5 of Wolves-Mavs
It sounds like the Big Ticket has a ticket to Game 5.
Word on the street is that Kevin Garnett will be in attendance at Target Center in Minneapolis for Game 5 of the Western Conference finals between the Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks Thursday night. That's according to Garnett's former teammate Kendrick Perkins, who said Wednesday on ESPN's NBA Today that he's hearing "Garnett is going to be in the building."
Garnett previously hinted that he'd be at Target Center for a game this postseason. He told Stephen A. Smith on ESPN that he's "got to" get out to a Timberwolves game during the conference finals.
It appears that game will be Thursday night at Target Center. The Wolves are facing a 3-1 series deficit and will look to keep their NBA Finals hopes alive with a victory in front of their home crowd.
Garnett is the franchise's greatest player of all time, but he's had a strained relationship with Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor. Garnett has refused to have his number retired due to their disputes and has been very vocally critical of Taylor in media appearances over the years.
But it sounds like, history aside, Garnett will be back at Target Center Thursday night. There's no doubt the home crowd will be thrilled to have him back in the building. The only thing they'll be more excited to see is a Wolves victory that will keep their series, and NBA Finals, hopes alive.