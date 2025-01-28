All Timberwolves

Minnesota sports insider 'not hearing any sort of buzz' on Julius Randle

Randle may very well be locked into Minnesota for the rest of the season.

Joe Nelson

Jan 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) shoots the ball against the Denver Nuggets during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
At this point, it should come as no surprise that there aren't many Timberwolves trade rumors.

With the February 6 NBA trade deadline quickly approaching, it certainly appears that Julius Randle isn't going to be dealt. The latest evidence to support that notion comes from longtime Minnesota sports insider Darren Wolfson.

"In this moment, I'm just not hearing any sort of buzz," said Wolfson during his regular appearance on SKOR North. "Do league people think he's available? Undoubtedly, but I just can't find the landing spot. I checked again on detroit. Detroit is the logical landing spot. Detroit has cap space. I just haven't heard Detroit steam."

Two weeks ago, Jon Krawczynski, who covers the Wolves for The Athletic, called a Randle trade unlikely, noting that Minnesota is more likely to look internally for improvements.

Krawczynski reiterated that point in his latest podcast episode (Saturday), and head coach Chris Finch appeared to deliberately use "internally' when talking about the trade deadline on Monday.

"I think there's a lot of belief about this team internally," Finch said before Minnesota beat the Hawks. "We think that the best solutions for ourselves are internal. And I'm sure they're active in terms of being on the phones, taking or making some calls, but I don't think that there's an urgency around anything right now. I think there's probably more of an optimism about what we have here."

The Timberwolves have won three in a row to move four games over .500 (25-21) for the first time this season. They appear to be morphing into one of the more dangerous teams in the Western Conference and shaking things up at this point might be the worst thing a team hoping to compete for a championship could do.

JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

