Chris Finch on trade deadline: 'Best solutions for ourselves are internal'
With the NBA trade deadline looming on Feb. 6, Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said he does not believe there's an urgency from the front office to make a move, and the best solutions for the team are internal, not external.
"I think there's a lot of belief about this team internally," Finch said before Monday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks. "We think that the best solutions for ourselves are internal. And I'm sure they're active in terms of being on the phones, taking or making some calls, but I don't think that there's an urgency around anything right now. I think there's probably more of an optimism about what we have here."
There are certainly reasons to be optimistic about the Wolves. Before Monday's game, they were in seventh place in the Western Conference standings, just four games out of a top-four seed. They've been playing better on both sides of the ball, and in their last 10 games rank in the top 10 in both offensive (seventh) and defensive (eighth) rating. Despite it taking some time to find chemistry with the new pieces after major roster reconstruction in the offseason, it is now developing.
“When people are unfamiliar with each other, they all revert to what their natural instincts are," Finch said. "And if your natural instincts are to gamble or your natural instincts are to make certain rotations because you don’t feel like someone’s going to pick up your back. That’s kind of what you do on the other end of the floor. You probably just go try to do too much yourself offensively. ... I think we’re at a different place now where we’re willing to kind of take what the defense is gonna give us and do so happily.”
With a growing chemistry and rhythm within recent weeks, it would only make sense to see where it can take the Wolves down the stretch of the season. It's possible they make a move, but they may not want to interrupt their newfound rhythm.