No mention of Timberwolves in latest buzz about Lauri Markkanen
The message ever since the Timberwolves were dropped from the playoffs in the Western Conference finals by the Mavericks was that Minnesota was more likely than not going to "run it back" with a very similar roster in 2024-25. But then came word that the Wolves' front office includes fans of Utah star Lauri Markkanen, and trade speculation followed.
But it's been a minute since those original rumors that the Timberwolves have "shown interest" and there hasn't been a peep about Minnesota and Markkanen since. Meanwhile, the Markkanen rumors appear to be centered on the Golden State Warriors.
On Monday, Shams Charania reported via The Athletic that the Warriors "have discussed a proposal around Moses Moody, multiple first-round picks, multiple pick swaps and multiple second-round picks."
"The Jazz, however, have asked for the bulk of young talent and capital the Warriors possess, including Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski, along with picks, which has been a non-starter thus far for Golden State, league sources said."
On last week's Lowe Post podcast with Zach Lowe and ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Warriors and Spurs were mentioned by the duo, though it needs to be clear that they were only discussing ideas versus reporting facts.
"Spurs? They have picks to spend, including two Atlanta unprotected first-round selections and the tradable contracts of Keldon Johnson, Harrison Barnes and perhaps even Chris Paul. "If San Antonio wants to really take a swing," MacMahon said, "I think the Spurs absolutely could pull it off."
If Markkanen signs an extension by Aug. 6, he won't be eligible to be traded until Feb. 6, which just so happens to be the date of the NBA trade deadline. That means that if Markkanen inks an extension and the Jazz still want to trade him, they will have only one day, Feb. 6, to make a move next season.
Karl-Anthony Towns, a staple in Minnesota trade speculation because of his massive contract and the Timberwolves current place above the second apron of the NBA's luxury tax line, has been in Las Vegas supporting his young teammates at Summer League games. That's a pretty good sign that his focus is on Minnesota, which falls in line with head coach Chris Finch earlier this offseason when he said they "kind of have our main guys set" for the 2024-25 season.