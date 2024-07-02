Tim Connelly reportedly 'absolutely a fan of Lauri Markkanen'
NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the Timberwolves are one of few teams that have "shown interest" in Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen. Now, Minnesota sports insider Darren Wolfson confirmed that on Tuesday and went even further, saying, "Tim Connelly is absolutely a fan of Lauri Markkanen."
Back in 2017, the Timberwolves technically drafted Markkanen before trading his rights, Zach Lavine and the draft rights to Justin Patton to the Chicago Bulls for Jimmy Butler. He has blossomed into a talented three-level scorer, most recently averaging 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds on 48.0/39.9/89.9 shooting splits last season with the Jazz.
Wolfson noted how the Wolves' front office has had experience trading with the current front office in Utah, notably making deals for both Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley Jr.
"There are other fans of Markkanen in the Wolves' front office. The Wolves and Utah, clearly, those two front offices, there's some synergy there," Wolfson said Tuesday on Minnesota Sports with Mackey & Judd. "They've worked on, well, a couple deals, right?... Are we sure the Jazz truly in the end will trade Markkanen? Like, why not just extend him?"
Minnesota's interest in the sharpshooter came out of left field. All signs have pointed towards the team running it back with their current core, but a trade for Markkanen would likely have to include a major piece of the current roster.
Connelly and the Timberwolves front office making a move for Markkanen might be a weird fit for both sides. Karl-Anthony Towns is the player floated around the most in mock deals and he might fit with Utah's long-term future, but is Minnesota better with Markkanen or Towns? Would Minneota even consider dealing elite wing defender Jaden McDaniels, who is only 23 years old and on a good contract?
"We know Utah likes Jaden McDaniels. Would you trade Jaden McDaniels for Lauri Markkanen? My sense is the Wolves are not willing to do that," Wolfson said. "Is there a trade out there where KAT ends up elsewhere – three-team deal in all likelihood, KAT not to Utah but KAT somewhere else, Markkanen lands here. I just think it's an incredible long shot. I have not heard of KAT trade steam, I just haven't. Never say never, but in this instance there's just nothing really going on on my end."
Ultimately, the interest seems to be real between Minnesota and Markkanen, but there are still questions about what they would need to do in order to pull off a deal.