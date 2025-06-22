All Timberwolves

Timberwolves linked to playmaking guard in latest NBA mock draft

Will Minnesota add a guard or big man in this year's NBA Draft?

Tony Liebert

Mar 20, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Brigham Young Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) dribbles the ball against VCU Rams guard Phillip Russell (1) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Brigham Young Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) dribbles the ball against VCU Rams guard Phillip Russell (1) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

We have officially entered draft week, and our friends over at NBA Draft on SI released an updated mock draft on Sunday morning. The Timberwolves are slated to take BYU guard Egor Demin with the 17th overall pick with their latest projections.

Standing at 6-foot-9, Demin is one of the most fascinating prospects in this year's draft. Hailing from Moscow, Russia, he opted to come to America and play one season of college basketball at BYU and he won't turn 20 years old until next March.

He was the Cougars' lead guard as a true freshman, averaging 10.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game last season. He spent most of his time at the point guard position, and his abnormal size makes him a unique projection at the next level.

Related: Timberwolves NBA draft position preview: Centers/bigs MN could target

Most mock drafts throughout the pre-draft process have slotted him in the lottery, but his 41.2% shooting from the field and 27.3% mark from beyond the arc last season raise some questions about his potential to immediately contribute to an NBA rotation.

Minnesota has a unique outlook at the point guard position with Mike Conley Jr. aging rapidly, and Rob Dillingham entering his second season. Do the Wolves trust Dillingham to seamlessly replace Conley, or do they add another option into the fold? Their 2025 postseason run showed they could use more playmaking alongside Anthony Edwards, and Demin could provide that.

ESPN's latest prospect rankings have Demin as the 11th-best player in the draft, so it might be more likely he could already be off the board by the time Minnesota picks at No. 17, but they could package their 31st pick to move up a few spots for Demin.

Once the Kevin Durant trade domino officially falls, it seems like this year's offseason could become crazy, but Demin is an interesting player to look out for at this week's draft.

Wolves news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves Rumors