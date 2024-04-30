Timberwolves' Tim Connelly finishes third in Executive of the Year voting
The Timberwolves winning their first playoff series in 20 years when they swept the Phoenix Suns in a Western Conference first-round series demonstrates the job Tim Connelly has done as the team’s president of basketball operations. He's helped build an incredibly competitive team.
Other executives across the league have noticed the job he’s done, too.
Connelly finished third in the NBA Executive of the Year voting behind Oklahoma City Thunder executive vice president and general manager Sam Presti and Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, who won the Executive of the Year Award on Tuesday.
While Stevens was the runaway winner with 16 of 30 first-place votes as his Celtics won a league-best 64 games this season, Connelly finished third after a stellar year from his Timberwolves. Both he and Presti received four first-place votes, but Presti was on more ballots — 17 to Connelly’s nine.
Unlike other NBA end-of-season awards, the voting for Executive of the Year is solely voted on by the league’s 30 executives, who are not allowed to vote for themselves.
Recently, Timberwolves big man Naz Reid was named the league’s Sixth Man of the Year. Three other end-of-season awards have been handed out too, including Most Improved Player (Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey), Clutch Player of the Year (Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry) and Coach of the Year (Thunder coach Mark Daigneault).
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch finished third in Coach of the Year voting.
The Wolves may see a couple more winners for end-of-season awards yet. Rudy Gobert is the Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner, an award that will be announced later in the playoffs. Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player will also be announced deeper into the postseason, as will the All-NBA, All-Defensive and All-Rookie teams.
Coming up next are the Teammate of the Year Award and the Hustle Award, which will be announced on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley is among 12 finalists for Teammate of the Year.