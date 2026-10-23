3 Burning Timberwolves Questions Before Friday's Game vs. Magic

The Minnesota Timberwolves could not have asked for a much better start to the regular season. Anthony Edwards put together a monster performance, the offense found its rhythm, and flow, as Minnesota took care of the Miami Heat with a 131-106 win on Wednesday night.

Now, the Timberwolves will get another test when they visit the Orlando Magic on Friday. The Magic have the size and athleticism to give Minnesota problems on both ends of the floor, making this a good early opportunity to see how the team responds to a different matchup.

There is still plenty to learn about this version of the Wolves, especially with LaMelo Ball joining Edwards in the backcourt and several new pieces finding their roles. Here are three burning questions heading into Friday's game.

1. Can Anthony Edwards keep rolling after his season-opening performance?

Edwards wasted little time reminding everyone what he can do when he gets going offensively. The Timberwolves star scored 45 points against Miami, making nine three-pointers while adding 10 rebounds. It was an incredible way to begin his seventh season in the NBA, especially with Minnesota looking to take another step forward in the Western Conference.

The challenge now is carrying that momentum into a matchup that could be more difficult.

Orlando has worrying length and athleticism. The Magic finished last season with a 45-37 record, and their roster features several players capable of challenging Edwards on the perimeter and making it harder for him to get clean looks.

That does not mean Edwards needs to score 40 points again for Minnesota to win. One of the biggest things to watch is how Orlando chooses to defend him and whether he can make the right reads when the Magic send extra help his way.

If Orlando focuses too heavily on Edwards, Minnesota will need to take advantage of the opportunities that open up for everyone else. Getting the ball back to Ball so he can create for everyone will be key in this.

Edwards has already shown he can take over a game. Friday is another chance to see how he handles a defense built to make things difficult for him.

2. How will the Wolves handle Orlando's unique scoring threats?

Minnesota's defense looked solid in its season opener, but Orlando presents a different challenge from Miami.

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner give the Magic two big versatile forwards who can create their own shots, attack the basket and make plays for teammates. Banchero is coming off a monster 35-point, 10-assist game against the Hawks. Desmond Bane also adds another perimeter scoring threat who can punish defenses when he gets open looks.

That combination could put pressure on Minnesota's defensive versatility. Jaden McDaniels is going to be an important piece of the matchup, particularly when it comes to defending Orlando's bigger wings. The Wolves will also need their guards to stay engaged defensively instead of allowing the Magic to create easy advantages off the dribble.

Jaden McDaniels' defense will be key vs. Magic. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The frontcourt matchup is worth watching, too. Rudy Gobert will provide rim protection as he always has, but the Wolves cannot expect him to clean up every defensive mistake. Orlando's ability to attack the paint and create opportunities for its perimeter shooters will test how well Minnesota works together as a unit.

There is also a difference between playing good defense for stretches and sustaining it throughout an entire game. The Wolves allowed 106 points against Miami, a respectable result against a team featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Orlando offers a different combination of size and shot creation.

3. Can the Wolves get more consistency from their frontcourt depth?

The starting lineup was not Minnesota's biggest concern against Miami, but there are still questions about what the team can get from its frontcourt rotation.

Trey Lyles finished with one point and one rebound in 13 minutes, while rookie Joan Beringer recorded six rebounds but did not score in roughly 14 minutes. Neither performance was necessarily a major problem in a 25-point win, but the Wolves will need more clarity about their options when Gobert is off the floor.

Minnesota has undergone significant changes to its frontcourt, and finding the right rotation behind its starters will take time. Gobert remains an important defensive presence, while Jonathan Kuminga gives the starting lineup another athletic forward. The challenge is making sure the team can maintain its physicality and rebounding when the rotation changes.

Orlando is a useful matchup for evaluating that depth. The Magic have the size to challenge Minnesota around the basket, and the Wolves cannot afford to lose control of the paint whenever Gobert takes a seat.

Lyles will need to provide some spacing as a stretch big occasionally and be physical when taking on Banchero or Wagner if need be, while Beringer has to bring his size and rebounding as he continues to develop. Those players do not necessarily need to put up big scoring numbers, but Minnesota needs them to contribute in ways that keep the team competitive during bench minutes.

There are encouraging signs elsewhere in the second unit. Ayo Dosunmu scored 16 points against Miami, and Terrence Shannon Jr. added 10. The perimeter production was there, but the frontcourt rotation remains an area to monitor as the schedule gets underway.

Friday's game will not determine whether Minnesota has enough depth to compete throughout the season. It could, however, offer a better idea of what the Wolves can expect from their bigs when the game gets more physical and the starters need rest.

The Wolves have already shown what their offense can look like when everything clicks. Now they need to keep building on that performance while finding answers to the questions that could matter much more as the season progresses.

Minnesota visits Orlando on Friday, Oct. 23, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

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