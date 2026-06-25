Timberwolves' NBA Finals Odds Skyrocket After Blockbuster Trade for LaMelo Ball

The Minnesota Timberwolves have completely transformed their roster over the last few days, and their latest move pairs Anthony Edwards with another star from his draft class -- LaMelo Ball.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Charlotte Hornets are trading Ball and Josh Green to the Timberwolves for Naz Reid, three first-round pick swaps, three-second round picks and a 2033 unprotected first-round pick.

BREAKING: The Charlotte Hornets are trading star guard LaMelo Ball and Josh Green to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Naz Reid, a 2033 unprotected first-round pick, three first-round pick swaps (2028, 2029, 2030) and three second-round picks (2029, 2032, 2033), sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/lkhXBWHCrA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2026

The move has improved the Wolves' odds to win the NBA Finals, as they've gone from +3000 to +2200 at DraftKings Sportsbook since the trade was announced. This is the second major move that the Wolves have made, as they also traded away Julius Randle prior to the 2026 NBA Draft, sending him to the Brooklyn Nets.

Ball gives the Timberwolves some much-needed ball-handling help and a secondary scoring option, but the Wolves have now gutted their frontcourt by sending out both Reid and Randle. Still, oddsmakers believe that this move was actually an upgrade for the Timberwolves, as they opened the offseason at +3000 to win the title.

As for the Hornets, they are now +9000 to win the NBA Finals in the 2026-27 season, as it seems they're committing to building around Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller. It's also possible that the Hornets look to make another move this offseason, though adding Reid helps fix some of their frontcourt issues that led to a play-in exit against Orlando in the 2025-26 season.

Ball, 24, is a one-time All-Star and had a solid season in the 2025-26 campaign. He finally stayed healthy enough to play in 72 games, averaging 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 40.7 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from 3.

Minnesota has needed a ball-handler next to Edwards to alleviate some of the double teams that the star guard has seen, and it appears Ball will be a running mate for Ant for years to come in Minnesota.

Out of Western Conference teams, the Wolves are third in the odds to win the Finals, sitting behind the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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