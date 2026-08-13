3 Reasons Heat Are the Perfect First Matchup for Timberwolves This Season

Two of the biggest names to be relocated this summer will face off to begin the 2026-27 NBA season. LaMelo Ball and the Minnesota Timberwolves will play Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Miami Heat in both of their season openers Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. CT in South Beach.

With the seismic changes that both the Timberwolves and the Heat have undergone over the last four months, much remains unknown about them.

On Miami’s side, there are questions about how Antetokounpo and Bam Adebayo will fit together, whether there is enough shooting around them, and if the Heat have enough depth to make a deep playoff push.

Because the Timberwolves didn’t have to send out the same type of haul for Ball that the Heat did for Antetokounmpo, Minnesota’s roster is more balanced than Miami’s entering the year. However, the Wolves still have questions of their own, the largest of which will be tested immediately, making their season opener in Miami a perfect first matchup for three reasons.

Reason 1: Containing the Giannis-Bam frontcourt

Minnesota’s biggest question mark this summer has been well documented. Tim Connelly traded Naz Reid and Julius Randle for a long-term All-Star point guard. The Wolves are entering the year as a small team for the first time in a long time, and there are real concerns about how they will handle bigger, stronger front courts defensively and on the glass.

So, what better way than for those concerns to clash right away against probably the NBA’s biggest, strongest, most athletic frontcourt.

By acquiring Antetokounmpo, the Heat now have the NBA leader in paint points per game last season (18.7) to coexist with Adebayo, who thrived in the mid-range, shooting 50.9% on 10.9 two-point attempts per game. Together, the two of them have the size and low/mid-post scoring ability to tear apart a Timberwolves team that could very well end up starting Jaden McDaniels (6’10”, but thin) at power forward.

However, Minnesota does have options to limit Giannis and Bam.

The Wolves’ best course of action will likely be to throw a style of zone defense at Miami because of the Heat's downhill scoring ability and questionable shooting.

In the past, the Wolves have talked about building a wall when guarding Antetokounmpo. They try to make his rim attacks as congested as possible, with multiple players standing in the middle of the floor to take away open driving lanes, while giving those players enough time to spray out to shooters on kickouts.

Successfully executing that plan is much easier said than done, obviously. Over Antetokounmpo’s previous three games against the Timberwolves, the Milwaukee Bucks went 2-1 with him averaging 27 points on 65.6% shooting.

With Adebayo now next to him, it will be even more imperative that the Wolves clog up the middle of the floor and close all driving lanes. Setting up that early wall of defenders will help provide resistance to prevent Adebayo and Antetokounmpo from getting to the rim and exploiting Minnesota’s lack of size outside of Rudy Gobert.

Rudy Gobert defended Bam Adebayo well last season, holding Miami's big man to 38.5% shooting over two matchups. The Wolves will aim to contain Adebayo similarly in their season opener this year in Miami. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gobert held Adebayo to 5 of 13 shooting against him over two games last year, so keeping the French big man on Adebayo around the rim and in the mid-range while doubling as the back line of defense would be smart for the Wolves. In doing so, containing Antetokounmpo will again come down to a collective approach by the other four starters to simply make it as difficult as possible for him to get downhill.

To succeed at that mission, Finch could elect to start Trey Lyles, who stands 6’10” and would give Minnesota some more size alongside McDaniels and Gobert. Finch said on the Road Trippin’ Show at the Summer League that the Wolves could fill their power forward hole by committee.

“Every night, maybe it's somebody different based on who we are playing and what we have to face,” Finch said. “We are definitely going to be creative defensively.”

Regardless of how creative Finch gets, the Wolves will still most likely feel the absence of Randle’s size on defense in the starting lineup against Miami. But they have options to get around that absence and open the season 1-0. In addition to creative, collective defense, Minnesota emphasizing a rapid pace with Ball and Anthony Edwards would help speed the Heat up and exploit their defense, making up for the Wolves’ defensive holes.

Reason 2: Litmus test for Chris Finch

For a third time in seven years, Finch and his coaching staff are preparing for a season that begins on the heels of a big change. First it was the Gobert trade in 2022. Then it was the Karl-Anthony Towns trade in 2024. Now, it is the Ball trade.

All of those moves have completely altered the complexion of the Timberwolves and have led Finch to prepare for a season in which he has little to no film, data, or on-court examples of how it will work.

“We will just kind of always shift around what our best players can do,” Finch said on the Road Trippin’ Show. “Our identity will change a little bit. But we are pretty excited about it.”

In addition to the on-court matchups between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat in their season opener, Chris Finch will have a battle of his own with Miami's head coach, Erik Spoelstra. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Erik Spoelstra and the Heat are in a similar situation. They will attempt to integrate two All-Star forwards with potentially clashing playstyles with the limited reps both players get in the practice facility and the preseason.

Finch will have to outcoach Spoelstra to win the season opener, and he must do so with a bevy of unknowns with both his team and the opponent. Finch will need to have his new All-Star pairing between Ball and Edwards ready to lead a fast-paced charge against Antetokounmpo and Adebayo.

Finch must have multiple defensive game plans in place to contain both of those players. He must get creative with which lineups he deploys.

On the eve before last season’s opener against the Portland Trail Blazers, Finch benched Mike Conley for Donte DiVincenzo. Finch is not afraid to pull the trigger on a last-minute lineup decision. And he may have to once again get creative ahead of this year’s season opener as he goes toe-to-toe against a Hall of Fame coach and a new-look opponent.

Reason 3: The perfect stage for Minnesota’s new era

Under the bright lights of Miami, amongst the palm trees, and opposing the aforementioned star-studded frontcourt and Hall of Fame coach, the Timberwolves opening their season on ESPN at Kaseya Center is the perfect stage for them to issue in this new era.

Game 1 of 82 only means so much. The Wolves coming out with a clunker would be deflating, but certainly far from the end of the world. Still, they have the opportunity to explode out of the gates in an evening that features flashy passes from Ball, trash-talking from Edwards, and electric side-step threes from both of them, foiling the start to the Giannis era in Miami.

Anthony Edwards will trash-talk whenever and to whoever. Hopefully, he will have plenty to talk about in the Minnesota Timberwolves' season-opening matchup against the Miami Heat. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And Minnesota’s new backcourt will do it against a Heat team that was one of the best perimeter-defending teams last season, anchored by Davion Mitchell, Andrew Wiggins, Dru Smith, and even Adebayo, who is one of the best switch-defending big men in the league.

The Wolves believe the Edwards-Ball backcourt will lead them further than they have ever been. It will be a journey filled with exhilarating offense and, hopefully, consistent wins on big stages. What better way for that journey to kick off in front of a national audience in Vice City?