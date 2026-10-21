3 Things Timberwolves Should Want to See From LaMelo Ball in Debut

The day has finally arrived. The Timberwolves play a game that counts. They are also officially ushering in a new era of their franchise.

The Wolves open their 2026-27 regular season this evening against the Heat in Miami at 6:30 PM CT in front of ESPN’s national TV audience.

Anticipation in and around Minnesota has been palpable for the last four months, and it has largely been centered around one person: LaMelo Ball, whom the Wolves traded for in late June.

Ball is a 25-year-old All-Star point guard who can quarterback his team’s offense with his passing abilities. The Wolves are hopeful that part of his game will unlock their team-wide offense in a way that can get them out of the Western Conference Finals.

Tonight is Game 1 of what will likely be many for Ball in Minnesota. He could struggle, the team could lose, and it won’t be the end of the world. The Wolves will still have 81 of 82 games left this season. Still, here are three things that Chris Finch and his coaching staff should be looking to see from Ball in his regular-season Wolves debut.

Promote contagious (yet smart) ball movement

Ball averaged 5.8 assists through four preseason games with the Wolves. Throughout the preseason, he seemed to prioritize ball movement over hunting his own shot. Much of Ball’s scoring came off catch-and-shoot triples in the flow of the offense. Ball promoted much of that offensive flow by himself. He made snappy passes that kept Minnesota’s offense moving and exploiting defensive miscues.

LaMelo Ball PnR skip pass + Jaden McDaniels catch-and-shoot 3 pic.twitter.com/I8X3Uc9RcS — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) October 12, 2026

Ball truly did quarterback Minnesota’s offense in the preseason. The flow he promoted was encouraging because the Wolves have struggled in recent years to keep the ball moving, especially when Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards shared the floor. But if Ball can maintain the same mindset he had in the preseason by prioritizing passing over isolation offense then his team’s offense will probably be better off.

At the same time, Ball must trigger smart offense. He needs to clean up some of his turnovers against Miami. Ball averaged 3.5 per game in the preseason. Some of those giveaways spawned out of Ball trying to play the right way, though, and those are the turnovers that are easier to live with.

And to head coach Chris Finch, some turnovers are actually good.

“We've been a high turnover team historically,” Finch said during the preseason. “But if we're trying to do the right thing, sometimes I think it's overblown. I'll say, turnovers are overrated sometimes.”

Last season, Miami ranked tenth in opponent turnovers, sixth in points off those turnovers, and second in fast-break points. The Heat will absolutely exploit opponents who commit too many turnovers. Ball must limit his turnovers against them, especially with the rugged pressure that Miami brings at the point of attack.

Handle Miami’s pressure

Heat point guard Davion Mitchell is one of the NBA’s top point-of-attack defenders. Edwards typically goes to bed early the night before matching up against him. Beyond Mitchell’s physicality on the perimeter, the Heat are typically an in-your-face defensive bunch overall.

Ball and the Wolves struggled to break through Detroit’s physicality and pressure in their preseason matchup. The Pistons blitzed Ball, and Minnesota struggled to find effective ways to combat that.

One reason the Wolves brought in Ball was to ease the ball-handling pressure on Edwards, who was heavily blitzed by the San Antonio Spurs during the Wolves’ second-round exit last season.

In-your-face defense is what ended Minnesota’s season last year, what will likely begin its season this year, and what will stand in its way of advancing out of the West in the future.

The Wolves will need Ball—not just in Wednesday’s season opener but consistently moving forward—to adequately handle a high-pressure defense and still find ways to set up quality offense. On Wednesday, that might mean making quick passes. Or maybe Ball will look to speed the Heat up to limit how often they can set up their half-court defense.

Bring consistent point-of-attack defense

Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo form the NBA’s newest (and biggest) front court. Together, they have the size, physicality, and downhill scoring abilities to give the small-ball Wolves problems at the rim.

We saw Minnesota struggle to guard the rim in a preseason matchup against the Pistons. Jalen Duren scored 24 points on 8-for-8 shooting inside the paint. He did all his damage in 15 first-half minutes. Behind Duren’s forceful presence at the rim, Detroit outscored the Wolves 64-30 in the paint. Even when Rudy Gobert, the four-time Defensive Player of the Year, patrolled the rim, Detroit pierced Minnesota’s defense inside.

That was largely because the Wolves defended poorly at the point of attack. Duren leveled Minnesota’s backcourt with his screens, which opened up Cade Cunningham to break through the Wolves’ first line of defense and find his big men in advantageous spots around the rim.

The Timberwolves' point-of-attack defense must be better in their regular-season opener than it was against Cade Cunningham and the Pistons in the preseason. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A similar story to what unfolded for the Wolves against Detroit could happen Wednesday against Miami, but not if Minnesota’s backcourt collectively buys into emulating the perimeter pressure that the Heat typically play with.

Miami’s offensive progressions will look different than Detroit’s sets. Erik Spoelstra will likely lean less on pick-and-rolls than the Pistons do. Still, Miami will have ample downhill force between Adebayo and Antetokounmpo, which could result in the Heat dominating inside.

In the past, the Wolves' game plan against Antetokounmpo was to build a perimeter wall against him, taking away the gaps he is so skilled at exploiting. Minnesota would benefit from adopting a similar defensive mindset against Miami.

That begins with the Wolves defending significantly better on the perimeter than they did against Detroit. That mission obviously includes Ball, who will need to fight hard over screens. He also must leverage his length and foot speed to be a constant defensive irritant.

Ball’s offense will always headline his presence on any team. But his defensive buy-in will hold importance for how far the Wolves go with him under center.

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