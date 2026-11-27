As if the Timberwolves haven't dealt with enough injuries this season, they recently saw another big name go down last time out, as star point guard LaMelo Ball sprained his ankle against the Thunder on Wednesday.

At first glance, it doesn't appear that Ball could be out for an extended period, but his immediate availability post-Thanksgiving is in question. With many concerned about his health, let's round up all of the most pressing updates on Ball ahead of Friday's tip-off against the Grizzlies.

Is LaMelo Ball playing on Friday in Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies?

As of Friday at 10 a.m. ET, Ball is questionable for Friday's game versus Memphis. Minnesota released its initial injury report at 6 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving night, which listed Ball with that designation.

This news could (and maybe should) be viewed positively, as seeing Ball crumple to the ground in pain on Wednesday had many concerned he'd be instantly shelved for a few weeks, especially since he's missed a good chunk of games throughout his career due to ankle issues.

Instead, the questionable status gives him a legitimate chance to suit up on Friday, since he could've been listed as doubtful or out from the jump.

Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow night’s game vs. Memphis Grizzlies:



AVAILABLE

Beringer- Face Mask



QUESTIONABLE

Ball- L Ankle Sprain



OUT

Clark- R Hamstring Strain

DiVincenzo- R Achilles Tendon Repair

Edwards- R Knee Arthroscopy

Zikarsky- Two-Way — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) November 26, 2026

Now, there could be a bit of gamesmanship going on here, with the Wolves hoping to keep the Grizzlies guessing on the availability of one of their top players.

Ankle sprains are unique in every case, so Minnesota could lean into the uncertainty to gain a mental advantage over Memphis. These teams also just played this past Saturday, which ended in a nine-point Timberwolves win, so Ball being out could change the course of things—which provides more reason to blur the lines in terms of the chances of the former All-Star taking the floor.

It'd be no surprise if the Wolves do decide to ultimately rest Ball on Friday, considering their sights are set on much greater things. Ball's history of ankle problems makes this an obvious moment to take the foot off the gas and let the guard fully recover. He will continue to be key to the team surviving the absence of Anthony Edwards (and Donte DiVincenzo), but having him 100% for when Edwards is back to make a real run in the Western Conference is more important than trotting him out to end November.

Additionally, Ball has been in a bit of a funk over the last few contests, shooting a lackluster 32.9% from the field with reduced averages of 14.5 points and 4.3 assists across six games pre-injury. That just adds to the reasons to let him sit for this game and more, as a reset period could help get him find his form again when he does return to the court.

Latest LaMelo Ball injury updates on ankle injury

The first semi-update on Ball's injury arrived soon after Wednesday's game, with head coach Chris Finch stating, "it looked pretty bad," but not claiming to give any official diagnosis.

"It looked pretty bad but I'm not sure."



-Chris Finch postgame on LaMelo Ball's ankle injury late in the game. — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) November 26, 2026

Soon after, though, The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski provided the first positive hint about Ball, noting that the guard was "in very good spirits" in the locker room right after his injury. Ball was even joking and laughing with teammates, giving the impression that he had avoided anything serious.

LaMelo Ball was in very good spirits after the game, laughing and joking with teammates in the locker room. There is no immediate word on his ankle injury, but judging by the mood, he seems to have avoided a major one. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) November 26, 2026

Ball could be heard during locker room interviews as well, and he seemed quite playful, which isn't what many would expect if he had received some bad injury news.

Definitely sounds like LaMelo was in “very good spirits” in the background 😂💀 https://t.co/4KKikMvVM6 pic.twitter.com/Ns1qnR8QwV — Kyle Ingram (@SnapshotKyle) November 26, 2026

These crumbs of info on top of his questionable status for Friday do point to Ball not being out for long, if at all. However, it's still in Minnesota's best interest to be extra cautious with the guard, who's struggled with ankle injuries before.

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