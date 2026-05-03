Anthony Edwards Questionable For Wolves-Spurs Game 1

How many times has Anthony Edwards left a game after looking seriously injured only to return after a few minutes in the locker room? Too many to count, and his Superman-like ability to heal from injuries is once again on display for the world to see as there's a chance he plays in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

The Timberwolves issued an injury update on Edwards just before 5 p.m. CT on Sunday, officially labeling him questionable for Monday's 8:42 p.m. Game 1.

"Edwards, who has missed the last two games with a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise, has been cleared for on-court basketball activities. He will be listed as questionable for Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the San Antonio Spurs," the team said in a press release. "Further updates on his progress will be provided when available."

Earlier Sunday, ESPN's Shams Charania suggested that the earliest Edwards could return would be Games 3 or 4, when the series shifts to Minneapolis after the first two games in San Antonio.

"He'll be missing Game 1, likely Game 2 as well," said Charania. "He also traveled with the team to San Antonio. So there's optimism around team sources about his status overall, and I'm told that Anthony Edwards himself is hopeful that he could push to be back in the lineup, potentially Game 3 or Game 4, at the earliest."

All of this follows a video released on Edwards' YouTube channel in which there were numerous subtle messages indicating that he'll be back sooner than later, including the end of the video featuring text over the screen reading, "Antman is coming... BELIEVE THAT."

The video also had David Hines, the Wolves' vice president of medical and performance, saying Edwards would be back within 1-2 weeks. It's unclear when Hines made his statement, but Monday's Game 1 will mark nine days since he suffered a bone bruise from a hyperextended left knee during Game 4 of the first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets on April 25.

Even if Edwards doesn't play in Game 1, perhaps the chances of him suiting up for Game 2 on Wednesday night are raised. Couple that with fellow guard Ayo Dosunmu possibly returning for Game 1, after he missed Game 6 against Denver, and the Wolves could have most of their talent, except Donte DiVincenzo, who is out for the season after rupturing his Achilles, available against a Spurs team that won 62 games during the regular season.

Dosunmu is also questionable with right calf soreness.

Clearly, the stakes are raised, and Edwards is trying to rise for the moment.