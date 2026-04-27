Timberwolves See Path to Anthony Edwards' Return if They Close Out Nuggets

If the Minnesota Timberwolves can win one more game to knock the Denver Nuggets out of the playoffs, there appears to be a decent chance of Anthony Edwards returning at some point in the conference semifinals.

Minnesota confirmed on Monday that Edwards suffered a left knee hyperextension and a bone bruise during the second quarter of the Wolves' 112-96 win over the Nuggets in Game 4 on Saturday night. While league insiders have said Edwards could be out "a few weeks," "multiple weeks," or perhaps for the rest of the season, the team has provided a more optimistic outlook.

"Edwards will be considered week-to-week, and further updates of his progress will be provided when available," the team said in a release issued at 1 p.m. CT on Monday.

Earlier Monday, head coach Chris Finch implied that Edwards could return in the second round.

"We do know that if we keep extending this playoff series, he is going to come back," Finch told KFAN's Paul Allen. "And he generally comes back ahead of the timeline."

Veteran point guard Mike Conley said he's talked to Edwards, who is "still the same dude," albeit "anxious" and "upset about not being out there." That said, Conley also indicated that there's a belief that Edwards will return at some point in the second round.

"Obviously, we want him to be healthy, want him to be recovered as quickly as he can, but his health is No. 1. He knows his body. When his body's ready, he's going to fight and try to fight through it," said Conley. "We know if we can get out of this series, we'll get him back."

Jon Krawczynzski, the most plugged-in reporter who covers the Wolves, feels similarly.

Everything I'm told, backed by what Chris Finch said to @PAOnTheMic this morning, is that Anthony Edwards fully intends to return to the playoffs at some point, if the Wolves can stay in the fight. If they advance, my gut says their next opponent will see him at some point. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) April 27, 2026

Julius Randle said he's talked to both Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo, who underwent surgery on Sunday after rupturing the Achilles tendon in his righ leg just 79 seconds into Game 4.

"I've talked to both of them, and they're in really good spirits. Ant's busting his butt to get back, and Donte, for me, it's super emotional just being with him the last three years," Randle said, via Wolves announcer Alan Horton. "That was hard to see. We've got their back when we go out there tonight."

Game 5 between the Wolves and Nuggets tips off at 9:42 p.m. CT on Monday. If the Wolves don't close out the series Monday night, they'll get a chance to do it again on Thursday night back home in Minneapolis. If the Nuggets force a Game 7, it'll be played in Denver on Saturday.