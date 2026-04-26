Anthony Edwards Avoids Worst, Still Out 'Multiple Weeks' After Game 4 Knee Injury

Ayo Dosunmu will need to continue wearing a cape if the Timberwolves are going to survive in the playoffs without Anthony Edwards, who is expected to miss weeks, not days, after suffering a scary knee injury during the second quarter of Minnesota's Game 4 win over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night.

Edwards suffered a hyperextension of his left knee when he attempted to block a shot at the rim. He needed the help of two trainers, bearing no weight on his left leg, as he was taken to the locker room.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Edwards has been diagnosed with a bone bruise and hyperextension in his left knee "and is expected to miss multiple weeks."

The good news? "Results showed Edwards avoided any ligament damage, but he will now miss time," Charania said.

Just in: Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has sustained a bone bruise and hyperextension in his left knee and is expected to miss multiple weeks, sources tell ESPN. Results showed Edwards avoided any ligament damage, but he will now miss time. pic.twitter.com/zVgDQtxXRd — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 26, 2026

Minnesota also lost guard Donte DiVincenzo for the rest of the season in Game 4. The three-point shooting specialist ruptured the Achilles in his right leg just 1:19 into the game. He was replaced by Dosunmu, who went on to score 43 points in the Wolves' victory.

Edwards had been laboring through the first three games of the season with an injury to his right knee. That injury had been bothering him since before the All-Star break, with the only fix for the injury, described as "runner's knee," being rest and recovery.

Without Edwards and DiVincenzo, the Wolves found another gear, rallying from seven points down to dump Denver 112-96. Dosunmu was electric, scoring 43 points on 13-of-17 shooting. He hit all five of his three-point attempts and was 12 for 12 at the free-throw line.

Dosunmu's 43 points were more than the entire starting five of Edwards, DiVincenzo, Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels, and Rudy Gobert, who combined for 36 points. DiVincenzo didn't score, while Edwards had five points on 1-of-8 shooting before leaving with the injury. McDaniels shot 4 of 11, Randle was 6 for 16, and Gobert made just 2 of 8 shots.

The starting five, as we advance, could be Dosunmu, McDaniels, Randle, Gobert, and veteran guard Mike Conley. That's the five-man lineup the Wolves began the third quarter with on Saturday night, with Naz Reid and Bones Hyland serving as the top two off the bench, followed by Terrence Shannon Jr. and Kyle Anderson.

Minnesota leads the best-of-seven series 3-1, with Game 5 in Denver at 7:42 p.m. CT on Monday.