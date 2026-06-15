Are the Timberwolves Being Overlooked in 2027 NBA Finals Odds?

With the 2025-26 NBA season now over and the New York Knicks getting set for a parade, attention can shift towards the 2026-27 season. Will the Knicks become the first team to go back-to-back since the Kevin Durant-era Warriors? Will one of the two juggernauts in the Western Conference bounce back and get it done? Or will it be someone else entirely?

In the initial championship odds for next season, the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder are clear co-favorites at +250 each (all odds mentioned are from FanDuel Sportsbook). The Spurs and Thunder played a classic seven-game Western Conference Finals series, with San Antonio advancing but then running out of gas and blowing lead after lead in a five-game loss to the Knicks.

The Spurs, with Victor Wembanyama entering year four, Stephon Castle entering year three, and Dylan Harper entering year two, should have a decent chance to make it back to the Finals. But Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder aren't going anywhere — not with their established core and seemingly-endless supply of young players and picks.

Surprisingly, the Boston Celtics have the best odds of any Eastern Conference team at +600, followed by the Knicks at +750. And then there's a major gap. The Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons begin the next tier at +2500 odds. And one tier below that is where we find the Minnesota Timberwolves, who share +3300 odds with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers round out the top ten at +3500.

Tied for seventh and sitting just inside the top ten, are the Timberwolves being overlooked? You could argue that their placement is just about right. You could also argue that a team that has won five playoff series in the last three years, falling to the eventual West champs each time, should be in the Denver and Detroit tier and not the one with the Lakers, Pacers, and Cavs.

The optimistic case for the Wolves is that Anthony Edwards turns 25 in a couple months and is entering his prime. Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid have another year of age and experience as well. Ayo Dosunmu should be retainable in free agency, while Joan Beringer could start to become a factor in the frontcourt in his second season.

Furthermore, we know Tim Connelly isn't going to stand still this offseason. He's going to make some sort of roster change, and probably a sizable one as he looks to elevate the Wolves in a difficult West. It would be marginally surprising if Julius Randle remains on the roster next season. Rudy Gobert's future is also somewhat uncertain. Landing Giannis Antetokounmpo feels unlikely, but can Connelly find a way to bring a Kawhi Leonard or Zion Williamson or Kyrie Irving to Minnesota?

Ultimately, if the Wolves do swap out Randle for another big name, we might see their 2027 Finals odds receive a bit of a boost. It's going to be a fascinating offseason in Minnesota.

Team odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.