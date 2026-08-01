BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Loses on MLB & WNBA Saturday

Saturday, August 1 brings a stacked slate of baseball and basketball action, and new bettors can capitalize on the action with the BetMGM bonus code "SIBONUS50." This welcome offer lets you claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points. Check out our sportsbook promos for more opportunities to maximize your bankroll.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Saturday's MLB and WNBA action

The BetMGM bonus code "SIBONUS50" is designed to give new users confidence when placing their first wager on Saturday's 15-game MLB slate or the two WNBA matchups. Here's what you need to know about this welcome offer:

Make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify for the promotion.

Place your first real money wager on any sport or market, including Saturday's Cardinals-Blue Jays, Yankees-Cubs, Red Sox-Dodgers, or either WNBA game.

If your bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back, up to $1,500, in bonus bets.

Bonus bets are issued as five separate $300 credits if you wagered $1,500, or as a single bonus bet if you wagered less than $50.

Your bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You'll also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points, win or lose.

Let's say you place a $1,500 wager on the Red Sox-Dodgers matchup Saturday night and the bet loses. You'd receive five $300 bonus bets back, giving you another chance to win on Sunday's slate or throughout the week. Conversely, if you bet $30 on the Aces-Sky WNBA game and lose, you'd get one $30 bonus bet to use on future wagers.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Claiming your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Saturday's games

Getting started with BetMGM is straightforward. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer and place your first bet on Saturday's MLB or WNBA action:

Register a new account at BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the promo code "SIBONUS50" during sign-up. Provide your personal information, including your name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Make a minimum $10 deposit into your new account. Place your first real money wager on any market, such as the Yankees-Cubs game at Wrigley or the Liberty-Mercury WNBA matchup. If your bet loses, you'll receive your bonus bets within 24 hours and can use them immediately on any available market. If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings anytime, then use your $50 MGM Rewards Points on future plays or digital purchases.

For a comprehensive look at what BetMGM offers, check out our full BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions beyond Saturday

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for existing users throughout the week and month. Once you've claimed your welcome offer, head to the "Promos" section in the BetMGM Sportsbook app to discover daily odds boosts, parlay promotions, and sport-specific offers. These promotions change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss valuable opportunities to enhance your bets on upcoming games and events.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.