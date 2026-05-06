Ayo Dosunmu In, Anthony Edwards Questionable; Spurs Turn to Legend For Help?

Ayo Dosunmu, who missed Game 6 against Denver and Game 1 against the Spurs, is available for Game 2 as Minnesota attempts to win the first two games of the best-of-seven conference semifinal series on the road, with Games 3 and 4 happening Friday and Sunday, respectively, in Minneapolis.

That's huge news for the Wolves, although there's still no guarantee that Anthony Edwards will play. Edwards remains questionable with a bone bruise in his left knee. He was questionable before Game 1 and wound up playing 25 minutes, so his status Wednesday night is likely a go unless something creeps up during pregame warm-ups.

Assuming Edwards and Dosunmu play, Minnesota has big decisions to make with the starting lineup and bench rotation. In Game 1, Edwards came off the bench and played 25 minutes. The Wolves instead started Mike Conley and Terrence Shannon Jr. in the backcourt.

Shannon has been an explosive revelation since Edwards suffered his injury in Game 4 of the Denver series. While he could still come off the bench and be effective, the Wolves won with a starting five of Conley, Shannon, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, and Rudy Gobert, with Edwards and Reid serving as the primary bench options.

If they run with the same five, they could have an incredible bench with Edwards, Dosunmu, Reid, and Bones Hyland. Either way, Minnesota should have nine viable options, along with further depth in the form of Kyle Anderson and Jaylen Clark.

Spurs turn to Pop for help?

It's unclear how much Gregg Popovich did during a Spurs film session on Tuesday, but Matthew Tynan of Locked On Spurs says the NBA's all-time winningest head coach, with 1,412 career victories, was in attendance.

"San Antonio went really light in practice today. It was a film session. By the way, Greg Popovich was there, sitting in on the film session with the team," Tynan said. "Not only was the team in there, the current coaching staff, obviously, but Greg Popovich was in the building, in the room with the guys, breaking down film with them. It was cool to see Pop at the facility today.

Gregg Popovich was apparently involved in today's film session with Spurs



(Via: @Matthew_Tynan) pic.twitter.com/YYtWNn4arT — Spurs Culture (@SpursCulture) May 6, 2026

Pop's coaching career came to an end after he suffered a stroke before a Spurs-Wolves game in San Antonio on Nov. 2, 2024.

Game 2 between Minnesota and San Antonio is scheduled to start around 8:42 p.m. CT.